Read full article on original website
Related
mmm-online.com
TherapeuticsMD to lay off entire staff after $153M licensing deal with Mayne Pharma
The TherapeuticsMD roller coaster ride continues. One week after announcing it would be licensing its hormone therapy and contraceptive products to Mayne Pharma for $153 million, TherapeuticsMD said Friday it plans to slash its entire workforce of 212 people. The layoffs include 79 employees at its Boca Raton, Florida headquarters,...
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Thursday, December 8, 2022
The Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to Pfizer’s RSV vaccine. The pharma giant is seeking approval for use of the vaccine, RSVpreF, in adults aged 60 years and older and the agency is set to make its decision by May 2023. (Reuters) Prometheus Biosciences reported positive results...
mmm-online.com
Allergan’s DREAM initiative partners with Shutterstock to promote racial equity in aesthetics
Allergan knows a thing or two about the aesthetics market, but has spent the past few years listening to consumers in order to better understand the unique perspectives of women of color. To that end, Allergan announced the launch of The DREAM Initiative (Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine) this...
mmm-online.com
How healthcare brands should engage audiences in a post-pandemic world
Omnichannel continues to be the name of the game in healthcare marketing and that trendline is expected to hold steady heading into 2023. CMI Media Group released the 2022 edition of its Media Vitals report Wednesday, highlighting the prospects of an omnichannel-dominant world and what it would mean for patient outcomes.
mmm-online.com
ChatGPT weighs in on 2023 predictions, rare disease campaigns, agency M&A and more
Artificial intelligence has always attracted significant media attention and speculation about its potential, but over the past week, that interest reached another level. ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot system, was released on OpenAI.com. It quickly achieved viral Internet fame for its quick — and sporadically insightful — responses to intricate prompts and questions.
mmm-online.com
Moderna receives FDA EUA for updated COVID booster for young kids, names new CIO
Moderna announced Thursday that it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its Omicron-specific bivalent COVID-19 booster for children between 6 months and 5 years old. The federal agency’s authorization is based on a 10 μg booster dose that follows the completion of a primary vaccination...
mmm-online.com
Pipeline Report 2022: Patient experience takes center stage
The pharma and biotech industries saw a number of pivotal trial completions, positive data readouts and new drug application (NDA) submissions during 2022, which portends approvals across a range of indications in 2023. But while a few drugs aim to be first-movers or best-in-class in their respective indications, many of the candidates aim to offer unique advantages over existing products. In other words: Welcome to the era of improved patient experience and convenience.
Comments / 0