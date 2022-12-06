ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest.com

Mitch Haniger posts open letter to Mariners fans after joining Giants

For the second offseason in a row, Mitch Haniger has written something addressed to Mariners fans. The latest may be more of a tearjerker, though, because of the circumstances around it. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, ending his free...
FanSided

A Giants trade after losing out on Aaron Judge

The San Francisco Giants missed out on free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but they can get a pretty big name on the trade block to throw into their outfield. The San Francisco Giants were in the running for star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Even though they reportedly made an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, Judge decided on Wednesday morning that he wanted to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly worth $360 million over nine years.
FanSided

Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
FanSided

Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets

After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
FanSided

