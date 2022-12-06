Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
KING-5
The Seattle Mariners miss on Trea Turner, but can they land Bryan Reynolds? | Locked On Mariners
Trea Turner is off the board, and he's not a Seattle Mariner. But there's a reason mega-contracts are unlikely to be a part of the plan going forward.
Yakima Herald Republic
Dipoto defends Mariners’ spending: ‘Raising payroll is not connected to signing the top-of-the-market free agent’
SAN DIEGO — For front-office executives and anyone in the upper levels of an organization, the subject of player payroll has become baseball’s version of the “third rail.”. That political metaphor comes from the high-voltage third rail in some electric railway systems where touching it could lead...
MyNorthwest.com
Mitch Haniger posts open letter to Mariners fans after joining Giants
For the second offseason in a row, Mitch Haniger has written something addressed to Mariners fans. The latest may be more of a tearjerker, though, because of the circumstances around it. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, ending his free...
Mariners news: Mitch Haniger’s heartfelt message to Seattle after signing with Giants
Mitch Haniger has nothing but love for the Seattle Mariners, the team he played for five seasons before taking his talents to the Bay Area when he signed a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger was among the favorites of Mariners fans during...
A Giants trade after losing out on Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants missed out on free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but they can get a pretty big name on the trade block to throw into their outfield. The San Francisco Giants were in the running for star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Even though they reportedly made an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, Judge decided on Wednesday morning that he wanted to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly worth $360 million over nine years.
Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure
The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets
After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
