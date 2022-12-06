ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

When will see more snow and lightning?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tyler Roney's Friday First Alert Forecast

With every inch it snows in the city, it costs five and up to six digits to clear. That takes time and resources that over a season could add up. City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plowing of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop

Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. To...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Fire severely damages Sious Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFFR: House fire in Sioux Falls remains under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northwest Sioux Falls late Friday morning. Responders arrived at the home in the 800 block of N Mallard Place at around 11:30 a.m. On arrival, they reported light smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Pat Donelan.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Sioux Falls

Are you finding for a finalized list of hospital in the Sioux Falls town? You are going to get a hospital finalized list details in Sioux Falls. You will get a details address, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate people reviews, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much snow will we get, and when?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re looking at a snowy end to the week in KELOLAND, particularly on the eastern half of the state. It may be time to break out the snow blower if you haven’t already, and to find out when and where it will snow, we asked our own personal weather guru, Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
