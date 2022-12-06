Read full article on original website
City councilman proposes solution to Georgetown water hike
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city’s mayor Tom Prather said contractor mistakes and a math error by hired consultants have cost Georgetown millions of dollars. But Councilman David Lusby said he has a solution that could pay for a new water treatment plant without being such a drain on the taxpayers.
Public comment on renter's rights took center stage at Lexington's last City Council meeting of 2022
The last Lexington City Council meeting of 2022 was a lengthy one. Public comments comprised much of the session Tuesday.
Home Destroyed After House Fire in Powell County
The cause of a house fire that happened in Powell County Wednesday night is under investigation by firefighters. According to dispatchers, the fire erupted in a trailer that was on Echo Hollow Road. Everyone inside of the trailer were able to safely escape, before the fire completely destroyed the home.
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
Lexington Fire Department investigating duplex fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Lexington. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Accord for a working structure fire at a duplex at 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke and flame were visible on the back side of the structure. Heavy smoke...
19-year-old woman subject of early morning homicide investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning on Colonnade Drive. Officers responded a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive at around 5:44 this morning. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old female victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
Prominent Lexington historian, attorney Foster Ockerman Jr. dies
A name synonymous with Lexington history has died. We get word today from Milward Funeral Directors of the death of prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Junior, who passed away Sunday at the age of 70. Ockerman was a founding trustee of the Lexington History Museum, Inc. and known for his...
KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization recently recognized one of the Kentucky State Police troopers who was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Floyd County. Trooper Billy Ball, who is based out of the KSP post in Pikeville, was recently inducted into the International Association of...
Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
Fire Under Investigation
Frankfort Fire Department responded to a single family dwelling fire Wednesday morning. All occupants were out of the home when they arrived. Before firefighters arrived, the home owner tried to extinguish the fire. Once there, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear windows and the attic. Fire crews quickly assessed the situation and requested additional tankers of water from Station 6, Station 12 and Station 8.
New clinic designed to treat eating disorders opens in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The only eating disorder clinic in Central and Eastern Kentucky is now open. Rediscover KY held a ribbon cutting in Richmond on Tuesday. It is one of only two clinics across the state dedicated to treating eating disorders. Intensive inpatient and outpatient services are available for...
‘You never get too old’: Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone, 75 years of marriage. Burnam Jr. and Doris Miller met at church when he was 19 years old, and she was 16. They married within a year, saying “I do” during a simple ceremony on Dec. 8, 1947. Their marriage withstanding the test of time.
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
