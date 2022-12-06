ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

School bus assistant in York County arrested after allegedly spraying cleaner on special needs child

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A bus assistant for the York County School Division was arrested Tuesday for charges related to spraying a child with a cleaning solution. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted about the arrest on Facebook, saying a 7-year-old child with special needs spit on David Keith Blackwell, and in return, Blackwell sprayed the child in the face with what appeared to be window cleaner three separate times.
YORK COUNTY, VA

