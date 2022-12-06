Read full article on original website
Hampton Police Division investigating commercial burglary of CBD Emporium store, release suspect photos
A Newport News police sergeant found guilty of manslaughter in a fatal 2019 shooting was sentenced Friday.
Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting. Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
On December 7, 2022, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call for a female who had been shot, in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
Sharp eyes on the roads: Franklin police catch criminals using license plate readers
On Dec. 1, Franklin police officers used the technology to locate a child who’d been abducted by their non-custodial parent.
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 7:14 p.m. in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
Former Norfolk PD officers involved in excessive force lawsuit after putting man in alleged choke hold
Court documents show that Drew Tyler Lail has filed a $2 million lawsuit against N.M. Caesar and Q. Tomlinson, claiming that his constitutional rights were violated.
Virginia State Police: 'Human error' in hiring process of cop turned alleged killer
NORFOLK, Va. — There are new questions over whether a cop turned alleged killer should have ever been given a badge in the first place. Austin Lee Edwards is accused of "catfishing" a California teen and killing three members of her family last month. Now we're learning of a...
Man shot multiple times, dies from injuries in Magruder area of Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death in the Magruder area of Newport News Wednesday night, police say. The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive. When they got there, officers found...
Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity." In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was...
Mob attacks Newport News police car, department makes moves to improve officer safety in response
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a group of people attacked a police officer's car during the overnight hours of Sunday. The investigation began when an officer responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of McManus Boulevard and Turnberry Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Woman injured following overnight shooting at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club
According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
Shooting reported on Potters Road near Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach Police Department investigates
33-year-old man charged with first degree murder for Portsmouth homicide that occurred in February 2022
York Co. school bus assistant arrested after allegedly spraying 7YO with cleaning solution
According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, it was reported the student spit on 70-year-old David Blackwell which resulted in Blackwell spraying the student with the solution.
Elizabeth City inmate dies 2 days after being booked in Albemarle District Jail, autopsy reveals cause of death
School bus assistant in York County arrested after allegedly spraying cleaner on special needs child
YORK COUNTY, Va. — A bus assistant for the York County School Division was arrested Tuesday for charges related to spraying a child with a cleaning solution. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted about the arrest on Facebook, saying a 7-year-old child with special needs spit on David Keith Blackwell, and in return, Blackwell sprayed the child in the face with what appeared to be window cleaner three separate times.
