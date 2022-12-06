The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (7-2) is ready for the second of four straight games at home, as the Mountaineers welcome fellow Top 50 overall team UAB to Morgantown. The Blazers are 7-1 and currently ranked No. 38 in the KenPom, while WVU comes in at No. 25. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO