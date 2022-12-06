Read full article on original website
BREAKING: WVU lineman enters the transfer portal
West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The redshirt freshman out of Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic started in the season opener against Pittsburgh, but got hurt halfway through, not making another extended appearance until Weeks Eight and Nine. White came to...
WVU-UAB: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (7-2) is ready for the second of four straight games at home, as the Mountaineers welcome fellow Top 50 overall team UAB to Morgantown. The Blazers are 7-1 and currently ranked No. 38 in the KenPom, while WVU comes in at No. 25. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
