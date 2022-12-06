It appears as if some law firms have begun mass layoffs as law firm managers expect an upcoming recession and shops experience various economic pressures. Of course, getting laid off is a very traumatic experience for the people who are laid off, for those who remain at firms, and for the individuals who have to terminate workers. I know from firsthand experience how getting laid off stinks; I was laid off from a job at the beginning of my career. Before I get trolled on the internet for seemingly not understanding the pain of layoffs, let me be extremely clear that for many people, getting terminated from a job is one of the worst things that can happen. I have incredible sympathy for people who are laid off, and I vividly remember the sleepless nights and shame I felt at being laid off myself. However, in certain situations, getting laid off can have some benefits and can even help people achieve certain financial goals.

