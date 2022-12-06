Read full article on original website
Boutique Once Again Matches The Market On Bonuses
Once again, the firm founded by lawyers from Wachtell, Weil, and Kellogg Hansen followed through on that strategy, announcing bonuses that match the market. The grid is truncated because there aren’t newbie lawyers on the team, but here’s what the firm is paying out. 2019 $57,500. 2018 $75,000.
Top 10 Biglaw Firm Reveals Bonus Scale
What’s the best way for Biglaw firms to tell associates how much they appreciate them (read: the hours they bill)? Is it a one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club — the gift that keeps on giving the whole year? Nope, it’s cold, hard cash. And it’s one of the very best Biglaw traditions.
Tips For Closing Out The Year As In-House Counsel
With only a week or two left of the year, it can be tempting to get as much done as possible to take things off your to-do list before 2023. At the same time, as business comes to a close, there are a few things you may want to consider intentionally doing instead that could better set you up for success next year.
For Some, Getting Laid Off May Yield Financial Benefits
It appears as if some law firms have begun mass layoffs as law firm managers expect an upcoming recession and shops experience various economic pressures. Of course, getting laid off is a very traumatic experience for the people who are laid off, for those who remain at firms, and for the individuals who have to terminate workers. I know from firsthand experience how getting laid off stinks; I was laid off from a job at the beginning of my career. Before I get trolled on the internet for seemingly not understanding the pain of layoffs, let me be extremely clear that for many people, getting terminated from a job is one of the worst things that can happen. I have incredible sympathy for people who are laid off, and I vividly remember the sleepless nights and shame I felt at being laid off myself. However, in certain situations, getting laid off can have some benefits and can even help people achieve certain financial goals.
