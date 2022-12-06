-Announce Team: Sudu Shah, Byron Saxton, and Matt Camp. -Kemp gets a waist-lock but gets shoved off in the corner. Kemp floats over to avoid a splash and celebrates but gets run over with a shoulder. Jones hits another shoulder and then a heavy clothesline. Jones grabs a knuckle lock and works the shoulder. He drops a knee on the shoulder as he continues to work the joint to grind down Jones. Kemp is able to get to his feet and grabs an arm and drapes it over the top rope. He works the arm, but Jones is too strong and sends Kemp across the ring. Kemp right back to the shoulder as the crowd is solidly behind Jones. Kemp continues the arm work and bends back the fingers as well. Jones is able to break free and starts throwing more shoulder tackles. He tosses Kemp in the air and lets him splat. He rolls over Kemp with his girth and hits a splash in the corner. He brings Kemp out with a version of a Bossman Slam and that gets the win at 5:10.

11 HOURS AGO