FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping
A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
411mania.com
New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out. The updated...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs UAB
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Blazers.
411mania.com
Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
On a recent episode of Insight, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander talked with Chris Van Vilet about wearing headgear and the injury that caused it. Some highlights are below. On Wearing Headgear: “It all happened by accident of course and I’m very thankful that it did happen. I have had...
411mania.com
Shawn Dean Donates Ring Jacket To International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame
The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that AEW wrestler Shawn Dean donated his ring jacket to them. The announcement reads:. Navy Veteran and AEW Star Gifts Original Ring Jacket to “The Hall”. 12/7/2022 – ALBANY, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame wants to...
411mania.com
Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Revolution
AEW Revolution takes place in San Francisco in March, and the company has announced that tickets are now on sale. AEW sent 411 the following press release promoting the ticket sale for the show, which takes place on March 5th:. Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase...
411mania.com
Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson was spotted earlier today in Pittsburgh, PA, the host city for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It’s unknown if he will actually appear on the show. Steveson was drafted to RAW last year. It was also noted that the Street Profits were also...
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 12.9.22
We are a day away from Ring Of Honor Final Battle and odds are we are going to be seeing some of the very last build to the show. Other than that we have what should be a heck of a match between Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Title against a mystery challenger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
IWGP Women’s Title Defense Set For After Wrestle Kingdom
As previously reported, an IWGP Women’s title match is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as KAIRI will defend against Tam Nakano. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of that match will defend on February 18 in San Jose. One purpose of the title was for the champion to travel and defend it outside of Japan.
North Carolina roster severely depleted ahead of Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon
The Holiday Bowl is billed as “San Diego’s Biggest Holiday Party,” but with all of the transfers/opt-outs on North Carolina’s defense, plus the Oregon Ducks’ persistent struggles on defense this season, it should be “First to 50 Wins.” Both Oregon and North Carolina have had more than quite a few players announce they would be transferring out of the schools in the weeks leading up to the two teams’ first meeting on the football field. In the Tar Heels’ case, a large part of their defensive 2-deep won’t be available, including a lot of the secondary. One would think a healthy Bo...
411mania.com
Saraya Reveals AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal’s Exit
In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about William Regal leaving AEW and how the AEW roster feels about it. It’s rumored that Regal will be going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On William Regal’s exit from AEW: Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it...
411mania.com
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
411mania.com
Update On Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Status
A new report has details on Cody Rhodes and his expected status for WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that Rhodes, who has been out of action since Hell in a Cell due to his torn pectoral muscle, is “fully expected” to be back in time for the April PPV to the point that a commercial was shot on Thursday in LA promoting the PPV and featuring him (or someone dressed just like him).
411mania.com
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.09.22
-Announce Team: Sudu Shah, Byron Saxton, and Matt Camp. -Kemp gets a waist-lock but gets shoved off in the corner. Kemp floats over to avoid a splash and celebrates but gets run over with a shoulder. Jones hits another shoulder and then a heavy clothesline. Jones grabs a knuckle lock and works the shoulder. He drops a knee on the shoulder as he continues to work the joint to grind down Jones. Kemp is able to get to his feet and grabs an arm and drapes it over the top rope. He works the arm, but Jones is too strong and sends Kemp across the ring. Kemp right back to the shoulder as the crowd is solidly behind Jones. Kemp continues the arm work and bends back the fingers as well. Jones is able to break free and starts throwing more shoulder tackles. He tosses Kemp in the air and lets him splat. He rolls over Kemp with his girth and hits a splash in the corner. He brings Kemp out with a version of a Bossman Slam and that gets the win at 5:10.
411mania.com
WWE News: Sami Zayn Releasing Charity Shirt, Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston Play Tekken
– Sami Zayn is releasing a new limited edition T-Shirt to benefit his Sami for Syria charity. The WWE star announced yesterday that the “My Dawg” T-Shirt is releasing through Pro Wrestling Tees and will be available for two weeks starting today:. – The latest episode of UpUpDownDown...
411mania.com
Trent Seven Makes AEW Debut On Rampage
NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven made his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Rampage. On tonight’s show, Seven made his debut and faced Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Kip Sabian had originally been offered the match on Dynamite but said he’d find someone, which led to Rampage where he introduced Seven.
411mania.com
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including ROH Final Battle
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including ROH Final Battle tomorrow. The event happens in Arlington, TX. There are currently 2,227 tickets out. Winter is Coming on December 14 in Garland, TX has 4,285 tickets out. It is 1,000 shy of being sold...
411mania.com
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
