Sporting News
How long is Stephen Curry out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star
The Warriors are currently dealing with some injuries to their core. In addition to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State was without Stephen Curry in its loss to Utah on Wednesday. It marked only the third game Curry has missed so far this season. Rest on the second night...
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving hides swoosh on sneakers following termination of Nike contract
It's been a turbulent few weeks for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who delivered his best game since returning from suspension, torching the Charlotte Hornets for 33 points in their 122-116 win at Barclays Center. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. Irving, who...
Sporting News
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game
It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
Sporting News
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk
The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
2022 NFL Re-Draft: Falcons WR Drake London Snubbed?
Does Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London not get taken in the first round of a NFL Draft redo?
Pitt Prioritizes Portal WR Dante Cephas
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Sporting News
Stephen Curry is playing better than in his MVP seasons and the Warriors are wasting it
Players aren't supposed to hit their prime into their fourteenth season, especially after already winning two MVP awards in their mid-20's. But Stephen Curry isn't your average player. And after knocking down every other historical precedent, why not flatten father time too?. Curry, who will turn 35 a month before...
Sporting News
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones boxing history: Opponent, stats of former NFL star ahead of Rough N’ Rowdy event
Following a career in the NFL, Adam “Pacman” Jones has managed to stay relevant thanks to the world of combat sports. Jones will enter the boxing ring on December 9. Part of Barstool Sports’ Rough N’ Rowdy boxing promotion, Jones will face off against Bobby Laing in a rematch in Rhode Island.
Sporting News
Why is Tiger Woods in a golf cart for The Match? Latest injury makes it 'hard getting from point A to point B'
Tiger Woods will make his long-awaited return to televised golf Saturday as he teams up with Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of "The Match." And he'll have a little extra help getting around. Like the other three competitors, Woods will be cruising...
Sporting News
Death of Grant Wahl is a blow to those who knew his work — and especially to those who knew him
Grant Wahl and I stood at the back of the room on that afternoon in March 2006. The clock was ticking. The United States men’s national team would be kicking off in a friendly soon, but that game was in Germany, and the two of us were in Atlanta to cover the NCAA Tournament. This was what one might call a conflict of interests.
Sporting News
Do the Timberwolves already regret the Rudy Gobert trade? Why Minnesota's experiment is off to shaky start
Trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves was supposed to be the start of a hard reset for the Jazz. Guess what? Ahead of Gobert's return to Utah on Friday, the Jazz actually have a better record than the Timberwolves. That speaks to a couple of things. One, how much more...
Sporting News
'I had the feeling that Gonzaga was different': Alex Toohey's path to college basketball super power
Alex Toohey always wanted to play college basketball. Be it wanting to follow in his big brother’s footsteps, the allure of being an on-campus legend, or the chance to make a run in the iconic March Madness tournament, a trip to the NCAA always felt part of the 18-year-old’s plan.
Sporting News
P.J. Tucker has given 76ers nothing on offense, so why is Doc Rivers still standing by him?
When the 76ers signed P.J. Tucker to a three-year, $33 million deal during the 2022 offseason, they knew exactly what they were getting. He was expected to bring defensive intensity, tremendous leadership and toughness, something Joel Embiid previously pointed to as a team weakness. Philadelphia certainly didn't pencil in Tucker...
Sporting News
Al Michaels was not a fan of Rams PA announcer's incessant 'Whose House' chant: 'I hate it'
Al Michaels has delighted NFL fans so far this season on Amazon's inaugural year of "Thursday Night Football" by being the exact opposite of delightful, and that continued in Los Angeles as the Raiders played the Rams. When the Rams did their customary pregame chant of "whose house? Rams house!"...
Sporting News
Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2023 NFL Draft
The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
Sporting News
A complete guide to the Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas golf match
One of golf's most exciting — and heartwarming — events is making its momentous return for Volume 7. The Match has brought some of sports' greatest personalities to the links, all for a good cause. And the tradition is set to continue this week with the seventh iteration of competition taking place.
