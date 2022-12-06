Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
Homicide investigation underway after man was found floating in water along Battleship Parkway: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in the water along Battleship Parkway last Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a release from the MPD. 30-year-old Decisco Tillman, of Mobile, was floating in the water across the street from the USS Battleship […]
Man arrested for allegedly hitting father-in-law, stealing money: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Thursday who allegedly hit his father-in-law in the face and stole money from him on Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. Michael Miller, 42, was found on Thursday, Dec. 8 and arrested. Miller was charged with elder abuse and theft of property. […]
2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
2 car chases on same road in Mobile Wednesday night: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two people who fled from officers in separate incidents on the same road Wednesday night, according to MPD. At around 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 tried to stop a 17-year-old at East Linwood and Eagle Drive, but the driver did not stop. The suspect’s name […]
Fairhope man arrested in connection to Church St. shooting: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting on Church Street last Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the FPD. 37-year-old Rickey Travoris Bell, of Fairhope, was arrested and transported to the Baldwin County Jail with the following charges: Fairhope Police responded […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue fights trailer fire on Butternut Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking news tonight in West Mobile, Mobile Fire-Rescue battling a trailer fire on Butternut Drive. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue the call came to Fire-rescue before 9 p.m. tonight. There were no injuries but three pets in the trailer have not been located. ---
Fire at mobile home, owners evacuated: Mobile Fire-Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue department said crews are on scene at mobile home fire at 9271 Butternut Drive Friday night. MFRD responded to the mobile home at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and the people inside were evacuated. There are visible flames coming from the home and crews with MFRD […]
Pensacola man who climbed tower to escape police to be sentenced
A Pensacola sex offender who ran from police by climbing a radio tower will be sentenced next month.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked today and charged on four different counts after spending four days in the hospital following his arrest, according to police. Allen Myatt, 32, is facing first degree attempted rape, first degree kidnapping, third degree assault and resisting arrest after being combative with officers, according to authorities.
1 sent to the hospital for serious injuries after motorcycle crash on State Road 292: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 55-year-old man from Gulf Breeze was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Friday on State Road 292, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 10:40 a.m., an SUV was traveling out of a private business parking lot onto State Road 292. FHP said the motorcycle was […]
Former grocery store employee allegedly steals cash from register, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman who allegedly stole cash from a register at a grocery store she used to work at, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Rouse, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Rouse walked into Millers Grocery at 8774 Tanner Williams Road […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died due to his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
utv44.com
Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part of the […]
Attempted murder suspect returns to scene of crime, arrested: Police
UPDATE (8:00 p.m.): Robinson will be in court on Friday, Dec. 9 for a bond hearing, according to the jail log. CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police said they arrested 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting in Citronelle that left one man in “critical condition” Wednesday. Robinson is charged with […]
Bayou La Batre convicted felon sentenced to 7 years in prison, found with stolen gun, drugs: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United State District Court Judge sentenced a Bayou La Batre man to 84 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama. Winston Alexander Thatch pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm “previously.” […]
PHOTOS: Thieves steal Nativity Jesus, leave behind tombstone
Police want to know who stole from the Nativity scene decorating a Liberty Road man's home, replacing the baby Jesus with a symbol of death.
3 Pensacola men arrested for trafficking cocaine after leading FHP on chase
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Pensacola men have been charged with trafficking more than 100 grams of cocaine after leading the Florida Highway Patrol on a chase on Friday. Quantez Quashawn Jackson, 26, Jonathan James Harris, 32, and Freddie Dayshen Fountain, 33, were all charged with Reckless driving, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Operating […]
utv44.com
Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
Comments / 0