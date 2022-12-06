ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope man arrested in connection to Church St. shooting: Fairhope Police

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting on Church Street last Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the FPD. 37-year-old Rickey Travoris Bell, of Fairhope, was arrested and transported to the Baldwin County Jail with the following charges: Fairhope Police responded […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue fights trailer fire on Butternut Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking news tonight in West Mobile, Mobile Fire-Rescue battling a trailer fire on Butternut Drive. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue the call came to Fire-rescue before 9 p.m. tonight. There were no injuries but three pets in the trailer have not been located. ---
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at mobile home, owners evacuated: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue department said crews are on scene at mobile home fire at 9271 Butternut Drive Friday night. MFRD responded to the mobile home at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and the people inside were evacuated. There are visible flames coming from the home and crews with MFRD […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died due to his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
CITRONELLE, AL
utv44.com

Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect returns to scene of crime, arrested: Police

UPDATE (8:00 p.m.): Robinson will be in court on Friday, Dec. 9 for a bond hearing, according to the jail log. CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police said they arrested 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting in Citronelle that left one man in “critical condition” Wednesday. Robinson is charged with […]
CITRONELLE, AL
utv44.com

Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
FOLEY, AL

