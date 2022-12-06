Read full article on original website
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
nehomemag.com
Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue
If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley
Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
Cute Christmas Pop-Up Bar in Connecticut Is Full of Holiday Cheer
We might just have to make a stop.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Major Location Change Announcement
A popular restaurant in Poughkeepsie will be closing its doors, but it isn't all bad news. Paula's Public House was founded in 2016 by Paul Young Borra, describes as a fun and friendly gastropub, serving food, drink and all good things to good people. Located at 2186 New Hackensack Rd...
Thrillist
Look Inside This Century-Old Castle Villa for Sale Just Outside NYC
If you've ever dreamed of living in a castle but aren't quite ready to leave the NYC area, this one is for you. The historic Villa Keen is officially on the market in Irvington, New York, a town in Westchester County north of NYC. Sitting on 2.4 acres and dating back to 1929, the property boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's also a pool and pool house, an oak-paneled library, and stained glass windows throughout the home.
brickunderground.com
How much to tip your doorman, a tale of tipping gone wrong, & more
This week readers checked out Brick Underground for advice on holiday tips for building staff. Our annual tipping guide, updated each year, aims to take the mystery out of this process for you. Also of interest: More tipping stories! A veteran doorman gives us the inside story on tipping (cash,...
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
NBC New York
How Much Snow Will We Get This Weekend? See Latest Projections, Timeline Here
Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City
This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.
theexaminernews.com
Places to Eat Before or After the Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show
The glittering 31st Holiday Train Show is on track through Jan. 16 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx near Fordham University. It’s an annual seasonal treat that draws thousands from the Hudson Valley, a must for the young and the young at heart. I look forward...
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream
Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
NBC New York
Manhattan Renters Face Sticker Shock With Average Rent at $5,200
The median rent for a Manhattan apartment in November hit $4,033, up from $3,964 in October, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The average rent, which is often skewed by luxury sales, fell slightly for the month but is still up 19% over last year, hitting $5,249 in November.
'Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant opens December 7 and there's going to be plenty of cheesecake
Organizers say the pop-up restaurant will have plenty of opportunities for photo ops, including that iconic kitchen table. Menu options include Sophia's lasagna al forno, and a Miami-style Cuban sandwich.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
