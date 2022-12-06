Read full article on original website
Related
A Warren Buffet-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Autoblog
Tesla hopes China boss will bring secret sauce to Gigafactory Texas
The decision didn't come as a surprise to industry insiders, given how quickly Gigafactory Shanghai became a cornerstone manufacturing and export hub for Tesla. It took the plant merely a year -- from December 2018 to December 2019 -- to go from construction to production. In August, Gigafactory Shanghai made its one-millionth car, accounting for a third of the total Teslas produced up until that point, Elon Musk tweeted. This November was a record month for the facility with 100,291 vehicles delivered.
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
teslarati.com
GM doubles down on Ultium battery production plant investment
GM and LG will invest an added $275 million into their Ultium battery production facility in Tennessee. Much like the rest of the automotive industry, General Motors is currently supply-constrained regarding battery cells that will go into electric vehicles. Matching the moves of numerous other automakers, GM has chosen to work with LG to expand its battery production capabilities as fast as possible. According to The Detroit News, GM and LG are increasing their investment in one such plant to boost production. GM hopes its Ultium battery production brand can supply up to 130GWh of battery cells by the decade’s end.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
How automakers are leaning on dealerships in electric vehicle charging race
General Motors announced this week it is expanding its nationwide charging network for electric vehicles, setting up a race with rival Ford as U.S. auto giants compete for their share of the EV market. Both companies are leaning on their dealerships across the country to build out battery-charging infrastructure that will be open to the…
China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China.
UAW wins key vote to represent Ohio electric car battery factory
Workers at the Ultium Cells plant, co-owned by General Motors and Korean giant LG, voted overwhelmingly this week to join the United Auto Workers union. It's a huge win for the UAW that has major significance for the auto industry.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen invests nearly $500M to retool Wolfsburg plant for EVs
Volkswagen is investing nearly half a billion dollars in an effort to retool its Wolfsburg production plant for electric vehicle production. VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday that the German automaker would spend €460 million ($482 million) by early 2025 to completely makeover the Wolfsburg plant’s production equipment. Most of the money will be geared toward production of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s first EV to use the MEB platform it built especially for its electric vehicle push.
electrek.co
Ford’s November sales paints revealing picture of US auto industry as EV adoption climbs
Ford released its US auto sales for November today, and although electric vehicle sales were up over 100% YOY for the fifth straight month, gas-powered car sales continued to slide. The sales report highlights the direction in which the US auto industry is headed – forward. Ford’s electric vehicle...
General Motors Might Build Additional Sub-Brands Based Around The Chevy Camaro And Cadillac Escalade
General Motors reportedly has plans to create two new sub-brands centered on the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Escalade. These will be in addition to the recently-reported Corvette EV brand slated to launch in 2025. The news comes via Car and Driver, which claims inside company sources saying they're keen to...
MotorAuthority
Fiat 500e Abarth, new Cadillac CT6: Today's Car News
Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.
Autoblog
OPEC+ Oil Export Cut Blunted by Surge in Russian Shipments
(Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s efforts to deliver a substantial oil-output cut are being blunted the group’s allies. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries slashed output by about 1 million barrels a day, according to a Bloomberg survey, roughly fulfilling their half of a cutback co-ordinated with the wider OPEC+ coalition.
GM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023
DETROIT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year.
electrek.co
Two thirds of Ford dealers are joining the Model e program – but the other third won’t sell any EVs until 2027
Following Ford’s National Dealer Meeting in September, every dealership (almost 3,000 total) had the option to enroll in the company’s new Model e business. The program allows Ford dealers to invest in the future and become part of the automaker’s “revolutionary” electric vehicle transformation. Ford’s...
Why we still use ‘airplane mode’ on flights, even though some countries no longer care
Come next year, airline passengers within the European Union will no longer have to set their mobile phones to “airplane mode” when hopping on a flight. So why can't we do the same in the U.S.?
US News and World Report
Stellantis to Indefinitely Idle Illinois Plant, Cites EV Costs
WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis on Friday said it will indefinitely halt operations at an assembly plant in Illinois in February, citing the rising costs of electric vehicle production. The automaker, which employs about 1,350 workers at the Belvidere, Illinois, plant that builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, said the action...
Carscoops
New Ford Mach-E Coupe, Corvette EV, And Tesla Roadster Coming Soon Says Forecaster
We all might be excited about new cars that are coming out in 2023, but automakers themselves have a roadmap that goes far further into the future. Many have a plan for the next generation of a model as the current one is coming out. Now, one firm that specializes in predicting model roadmaps says that we have a lot of great cars to look forward to soon.
Comments / 0