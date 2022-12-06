Read full article on original website
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Moving Slower At AEW Full Gear, Talks About Who Got Her Ready To Come Back
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Saraya spoke about her comeback match at AEW Full Gear against Britt Baker and the fact that she was slower than she used to be. Here are highlights:. On her comeback match: “So when it came to taking bumps, I wasn’t bumping like crazy...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
Ric Flair Makes His Opinion On LeBron James Extremely Clear
Wrestling icon Ric Flair has no questions about his NBA GOAT. On Tuesday night, the Nature Boy took to Twitter and shared his praise for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. "Watching You Right Now! LeBron, If You Never Play Another Minute, Score Another Point, Or Win Another Game!! YOU...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV
Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
411mania.com
Update on Creative Discussions About MJF Prior To Full Gear
Prior to AEW Full Gear, MJF had been acting more like a babyface, including saving Jon Moxley from The Firm. However, he cemented his place as a heel by cheating to win the AEW World title and then hitting William Regal with brass knuckles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were serious discussions in AEW to have MJF become the company’s lead babyface after his title win. Ultimately, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the champion a heel.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping
A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
411mania.com
New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out. The updated...
411mania.com
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Surprise Return At WWE Royal Rumble
That’s kind of the point of the match. We are about a month and a half away from the Royal Rumble and that means it is time to start putting together possible names for the match. While there is already one official entrant for the men’s Royal Rumble in Kofi Kingston, there are several spots left to be filled. Now we are seeing some speculation about another potential entrant.
