Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Sabres in Danger of Losing Prospect Ryan Johnson
Since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson has been mentioned so little that it would be understandable if fans had completely forgotten about him. He’s largely laid low in the years since, and the Sabres haven’t done much to bring him back into the spotlight. It might be because of that that the team now has a potential problem on its hands.
The Hockey Writers
Tension for Blues Reaching a Breaking Point
Frustration is beginning to boil over in St. Louis. The team is now in its fourth season since winning its first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and tensions are seemingly higher than ever. The Blues are in a complicated spot as they are experiencing a number of pressing tensions from multiple areas as the holiday break inches closer. If they are to break out of their slump and reclaim ground, they will first need to address three main areas of tension.
The Hockey Writers
Erik Gudbranson’s Comments Signify Major Issues for Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a very bad season, to say the least. That hasn’t been a secret and while it’s to be expected during a rebuild, things are reaching a concerning level. The 9-4 loss at home against the Buffalo Sabres on a national broadcast is the most embarrassing moment of the season. After the game, one player had a statement that stood above the rest in importance. Now that it has been a few days, let’s evaluate it.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Target Jesse Puljujarvi in Trade to Spark Offense
The St. Louis Blues are in desperate need of more depth scoring. Last season, the Blues had nine players who scored 20 or more goals, and the depth scoring was a big part of the team’s success. To capture more magic from last season, the Blues should target Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi for a potential trade.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, York, Gauthier & Atkinson
The Philadelphia Flyers finished their five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record. Head coach John Tortorella is ready to get back on the road with the team for a four-game trip that will last until next weekend. “We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of...
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Game Notes: Who Did What?
In this post, I’ll take a look at last night’s game action during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 shutout victory against the Dallas Stars. I’ll focus on who did what for the Maple Leafs. On the Defense. Conor Timmins. Conor Timmins played his first game with...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Stabilize Right Side on Defense with Kovacevic
Two rookies scored their first-career NHL goals when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Dec. 6. Kraken forward Shane Wright received the most fanfare and perhaps justifiably so, after the projected first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft slipped to No. 4, with the Habs choosing Juraj Slafkovsky instead. However, rookie Habs defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic scored the other goal and he’s had more of a positive impact than either one so far.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Megna, Klingberg & More
How much worse can things get for the Anaheim Ducks? After breaking their six-game skid with a win on Wednesday (Dec. 7) against the Carolina Hurricanes, they couldn’t follow it up and were battered 6-1 by the San Jose Sharks. It’s another low point in the season for the Ducks, just barely two weeks removed from a Black Friday embarrassment at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Fabian Lysell Has a Great Opportunity at 2023 WJC
Since being drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2021 Entry Draft, Fabian Lysell has been at the top of the Boston Bruins prospect list, and rightfully so. Let’s not disregard the fact the Bruins’ prospects pool is one of the worst in the NHL, but there is no debating who the Black and Gold’s top prospect is (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022).
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Tampa Bay Lightning
With the Chicago Blackhawks being in a full-on rebuild, they are in a position to acquire young players who could use a change of scenery. As a result, one team that general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should consider doing business with is the Tampa Bay Lightning. They have three specific players who are victims of Tampa Bay’s excellent depth, and the Blackhawks would be wise to pursue them because of it. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Horvat, Poolman & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Brock Boeser’s agent speaks to a few teams as the Canucks look to trade the forward. Meanwhile, Bo Horvat re-signing with Vancouver seems less likely as more teams show interest in the captain. Also, Tucker Poolman’s future will soon become clear.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Solutions to Moritz Seider’s Sophomore Slump
The Detroit Red Wings have a big problem. A Moritz Seider sized problem. After entering the NHL in the 2021-22 season and winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, he is not living up to expectations so far this year. He only has 11 points in 26 games after collecting 50 points in 82 games for his award-winning season.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Eyssimont Isn’t Going Back to the AHL Any Time Soon
Mikey Eyssimont is not going back to the AHL any time soon. He’s quickly established himself as a valuable member of the Winnipeg Jets. He may not be the biggest, strongest, or most purely skilled, but Eyssimont may be the most compelling new player on a team that’s turned around completely under new head coach Rick Bowness.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Campbell Following Flames & Markstrom Script
The Edmonton Oilers have not received what they paid for or expected from Jack Campbell in his first season with the team. Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on how things go, it’s early in his five-year contract worth $5 million AAV. It isn’t the best time for Campbell to start struggling, but at least the Oilers are equipped to deal with it.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Shouldn’t Let Slafkovsky Attend 2023 WJC
Juraj Slafkovsky had the opportunity to play in the 2022 World Junior Championships (WJC) in August. However, he chose to skip the tournament to prepare for his first professional training camp with the Montreal Canadiens. Now, with the 2023 tournament being held in Moncton and Halifax, there will again be a choice to play internationally or focus on the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson’s Injury Woes Continue
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson was injured in the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 8. Sadly for the 21-year-old, this is the third injury in three seasons that has interrupted his development. There has been a lot of praise throughout his young career thus far, and it seems that every time he is close to solidifying his spot on the NHL roster, another roadblock occurs.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22
After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights – 12/7/22
The New York Rangers (12-10-5) are coming off a 6-4 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 5 and begin a tough part of their schedule tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights (19-7-1). The Rangers need to avoid falling back into their inconsistent play after their latest win, as they have had a habit of doing after a victory.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
Comments / 0