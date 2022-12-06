With the Chicago Blackhawks being in a full-on rebuild, they are in a position to acquire young players who could use a change of scenery. As a result, one team that general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should consider doing business with is the Tampa Bay Lightning. They have three specific players who are victims of Tampa Bay’s excellent depth, and the Blackhawks would be wise to pursue them because of it. Let’s take a look at each of them now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO