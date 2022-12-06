As the Carolina Hurricanes head into the final leg of their lengthy road trip, the team is showing signs of rounding into form. Despite losing their most recent game in overtime to the lowly Anaheim Ducks, the Hurricanes have taken seven of eight possible points through four stops on their six-game trip. Coming on the heels of a tumultuous month of November, the team desperately needed to find a higher gear and start to see some of their new players settle into the system. It seems as though we’re seeing just that unfold as December rolls along.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO