The Hockey Writers
Kings in a Dilemma After Placing Cal Petersen on Waivers
After a 9-8 debacle against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 29, the Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Calvin Petersen on waivers the following day. Petersen didn’t start the game but allowed four goals on 16 shots, and some were really ugly. He obviously didn’t get waived because of one bad performance but rather a series of poor outings this season. However, it was still surprising to see him put on waivers, as it leaves a lot of questions about the future for both him and the Kings.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Target Jesse Puljujarvi in Trade to Spark Offense
The St. Louis Blues are in desperate need of more depth scoring. Last season, the Blues had nine players who scored 20 or more goals, and the depth scoring was a big part of the team’s success. To capture more magic from last season, the Blues should target Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi for a potential trade.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Andersen, Aho, & More
As the Carolina Hurricanes head into the final leg of their lengthy road trip, the team is showing signs of rounding into form. Despite losing their most recent game in overtime to the lowly Anaheim Ducks, the Hurricanes have taken seven of eight possible points through four stops on their six-game trip. Coming on the heels of a tumultuous month of November, the team desperately needed to find a higher gear and start to see some of their new players settle into the system. It seems as though we’re seeing just that unfold as December rolls along.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity
Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights – 12/7/22
The New York Rangers (12-10-5) are coming off a 6-4 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 5 and begin a tough part of their schedule tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights (19-7-1). The Rangers need to avoid falling back into their inconsistent play after their latest win, as they have had a habit of doing after a victory.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Playoff Growing Pains to Reach Their Full Potential
The New York Rangers stumbled out of the gate this season, on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. With a record of 12-10-5, they haven’t been horrible, but nor have they lived up to expectations. There are several reasons for this, but ultimately, their 2022 Eastern Conference Final appearance might be more of a curse than a blessing.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Need to Capitalize on 3-Game Homestand
The St. Louis Blues snapped a modest four-game losing streak with a tight 7-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and they must use this momentum to have a successful three-game homestand against three Central Division contenders or risk falling out of the playoff hunt entirely. Failure to take at least four points from this upcoming stretch could doom the Blues’ season for good. But, conversely, the team could find themselves right back in the race with three wins against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
The Hockey Writers
Lesser For Boeser: Why Canucks Won’t Get Good Return In Trade
Brock Boeser and his agent are knocking on doors around the NHL in the hopes that a couple of teams answer and show interest in the forward ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Vancouver Canucks and Boeser are clearly not on the same page when it comes to his status with the team and it seems like rumors of the organization potentially dismantling things means Boeser would be among the first to be sent packing.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Stabilize Right Side on Defense with Kovacevic
Two rookies scored their first-career NHL goals when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Dec. 6. Kraken forward Shane Wright received the most fanfare and perhaps justifiably so, after the projected first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft slipped to No. 4, with the Habs choosing Juraj Slafkovsky instead. However, rookie Habs defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic scored the other goal and he’s had more of a positive impact than either one so far.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Prospects Off to Great Starts to the 2022-23 Season
Last year, I looked at five San Jose Sharks prospects who had surprisingly good campaigns up to the midway point of the 2021-22 season. Of the five, Daniil Gushchin and Brandon Coe have made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, Ethan Cardwell continues to tear it up in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Gannon Laroque has yet to play due to an injury, and Mike Robinson is no longer with the organization.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Fantastic Bounce Back Effort vs. Coyotes
Though the score didn’t reflect it, the Edmonton Oilers play in a 3-2 loss versus the Washington Capitals on Monday night (Dec. 5) was flat-out embarrassing. Had it not been for Stuart Skinner, who stopped all 24 shots fired his way in the first period, and 47 of 50 overall, it would have been a much uglier outcome. Safe to say, the Oilers needed a much better response on Wednesday night versus the Arizona Coyotes, and boy, did they get it.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Game Notes: Who Did What?
In this post, I’ll take a look at last night’s game action during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 shutout victory against the Dallas Stars. I’ll focus on who did what for the Maple Leafs. On the Defense. Conor Timmins. Conor Timmins played his first game with...
The Hockey Writers
3 Standout Maple Leafs So Far in 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced plenty of challenges so far this season. Their defense has been decimated by injuries, and three of their best defensemen have been out for an extended period. However, there have also been a few bright spots. The core four have been producing at a high level, and the defense has stepped up to make up for injuries and played well. Also, both goalies have played exceptionally well, which has boosted the team to second place in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
All Defenseman Linked to Oilers In Trade Talk So Far This Season
Insiders, fans, and media are all saying the same thing: the Edmonton Oilers need a defenseman. Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci are playing too much, Brett Kulak might be too high in the rotation to be as effective as he needs to be, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg are struggling in elevated roles and Tyson Barrie is hit or miss when it comes to his effectiveness on a night-to-night basis.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Trade of Kevin Lowe 30 Years Ago Marked End of an Era
Through their first 13 seasons in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers never missed the playoffs, won five Stanley Cups, played in eight Western Conference Finals, and failed to advance beyond the first round of the postseason just once in a 10-year span between 1983 and 1992. Winning was all Oilers fans knew, and it was easy to think things were going to be this good forever. But nothing ever is, of course, and in December 1992, reality began to rear its ugly head in Oil Country.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Leaders Need to Stand Up for Puljujarvi
Back when Jesse Puljujarvi was drafted fourth overall in 2016, he was viewed as an incredible talent who was sure to put up massive numbers in future years alongside now-Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. Fast forward to where we are now and that has turned out to be far from the case.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Flyers’ 5-Game Homestand
The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. They suffered regulation losses to the Capitals, the New Jersey Devils, and Tampa Bay Lightning while earning wins against the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche. They sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division 20 points out of the top spot and eight out of the final wild-card spot.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Wheels Fall Off Despite Georgiev’s Heroics
The team was an absolute wagon. A barn burner. An icy terror. A total package. How the mighty have fallen. The Colorado Avalanche are not an elite team right now. They are when healthy, but the wheels have fallen off. What’s left can only roll downhill, and the most pressing question is whether it’s rolling down on its side or end over end.
