One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Many factors can make a city "sinful." Wallethub defined the most sinful cities by categories encompassing vices, greed, laziness, anger, hatred and more. There is one city in Illinois that is considered to be more sinful than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub , the most sinful city in Illinois is Chicago. This city ranks as the 8th most sinful in the country.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the most sinful cities in the country :

"In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness. We examined those dimensions using 38 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness. Finally, we calculated each city’s weighted average across all metrics to determine its overall score, or WalletHub Vice Index, and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities."

For a full list of the most sinful cities in the country visit wallethub.com .

FluxApex
3d ago

Calling something a "sin" denotes fairy tale deities and invalidates your competence and opinion. You could've wrote "lack of morals". And morals had nothing to do do with religion or fake deities, it's a standard of living whereas sin is a uniquely relgious concept.

