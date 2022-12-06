39-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Akron
AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — A 39-year-old man struck by a vehicle Monday morning while crossing the street has died.
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday along East Exchange Street, between Sumner and Allyn streets, according to a Tuesday news release from Akron police.
The man was struck by a vehicle traveling west. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with serious injuries. He died Monday, Akron police confirmed.
The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
