Akron, OH

39-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Akron

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — A 39-year-old man struck by a vehicle Monday morning while crossing the street has died.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday along East Exchange Street, between Sumner and Allyn streets, according to a Tuesday news release from Akron police.

The man was struck by a vehicle traveling west. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with serious injuries. He died Monday, Akron police confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

