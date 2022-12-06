Read full article on original website
Related
Sinema registers as an independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — The once-Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Kyrsten Sinema is now an independent. What does that mean for the Senate?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s switch from Democrat to independent won’t change the balance of power in the Senate. But it could affect her political fortunes back home. Sinema says she won’t caucus with Senate Republicans, so Democrats will still hold the majority next year....
Warnock wins Senate reelection, giving Dems another seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
WATCH LIVE: Senate Majority Leader Schumer gives remarks following Warnock win in Georgia
Senate Majority Leader Schumer will give remarks Wednesday following Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch Schumer’s remarks in the player above. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats...
WATCH: White House is ‘confident’ Sinema won’t hurt Democratic control of Senate
The White House says it is “confident” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona’s switch of party affiliation from Democratic to independent will not change Democratic majority control of the Senate. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We have every reason to expect that we will continue to...
WATCH: White House holds news briefing following Warnock Senate race win in Georgia
The White House is celebrating the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock in the swing-state Georgia. Watch the briefing in the player above. “This is going to give us a little bit more of that breathing room to get things done, to continue to move forward with what the American people want,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. “What the American people want is they want to continue the agenda that the president had the last two years.”
LISTEN: Supreme Court hears case that could give state legislatures more power over elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. Listen to the hearing in the player above. In arguments Wednesday, both liberal and conservative members...
Department of Justice subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed in 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
Judge dismisses Flint water crisis charges against former Michigan governor
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Florida orange production down by 36 percent after twin hurricanes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36 percent from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday. The latest forecast calls for about 18 million...
Maryland becomes latest state to ban TikTok use in government
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
Trial ordered for 5 men involved in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with the providing material support count.
WATCH: Biden visits Arizona semiconductor site, highlights job growth
PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Watch the event in...
Appeals court panel allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on...
Amid explosion of illegal marijuana production, Oregon looks to toughening laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and...
Arrested polygamous leader had 20 wives including some minors, FBI says
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. Samuel Bateman was a former member of...
Duke Energy repairs all equipment damaged in North Carolina weekend shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy said Wednesday it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend that cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes and it expects power to be fully restored by midnight. In a statement on its website, the energy...
