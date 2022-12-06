ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Hudson Named Chief Operating Officer of DHHR

Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), today announces the appointment of Jessica Hudson as Chief Operating Officer of DHHR. This appointment is effective January 9, 2023 and is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort. As the Chief Operating Officer (COO),...
Gov. Justice appoints James Bailey as Secretary of Commerce

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed James Bailey as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. “James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion for serving West Virginians is exactly the trait I look for in my Cabinet members,” Gov. Justice said. “I have all the confidence in the world that he will do a tremendous job as our new Secretary of Commerce.”
