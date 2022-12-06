CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed James Bailey as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. “James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion for serving West Virginians is exactly the trait I look for in my Cabinet members,” Gov. Justice said. “I have all the confidence in the world that he will do a tremendous job as our new Secretary of Commerce.”

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO