Nicholas Stuchell Named Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health
The vacancy is being filled due to the appointment of former Commissioner of the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Christina Mullins, as Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. A job search will be conducted for a permanent replacement during this interim period. DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health...
Jessica Hudson Named Chief Operating Officer of DHHR
Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), today announces the appointment of Jessica Hudson as Chief Operating Officer of DHHR. This appointment is effective January 9, 2023 and is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort. As the Chief Operating Officer (COO),...
Gov. Justice appoints James Bailey as Secretary of Commerce
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed James Bailey as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. “James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion for serving West Virginians is exactly the trait I look for in my Cabinet members,” Gov. Justice said. “I have all the confidence in the world that he will do a tremendous job as our new Secretary of Commerce.”
