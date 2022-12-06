ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Tamagotchi, Ugg slippers and more-Shopping trends for 2022 prove what’s old is new again

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4RKS_0jZEN1Am00

Why are nostalgic trends so popular?

Nostalgia is a powerful sentiment. Perhaps it is because it gives us a taste of the one thing we can never have again: the past. This year, when it comes to shopping and gift giving, nostalgia is having a noticeable impact on what people are buying. Ugg slippers , Tamagotchi toys , flair jeans and more have all made a comeback this year.

In this article: Tamagotchi Pix , Pre-Lit Hand-Painted Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree and Crosley 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

Why nostalgia sells

Selling nostalgia is almost foolproof. It appeals to every generation, so the demographics are expansive. If you lived through a period of history, revisiting it through items you can own has been proven to foster happiness and reduce anxiety. In short, it can help you travel back to a simpler time. Consequently, for individuals who were born too late to experience a certain trend, there is a curiosity and desire to travel to an era that they missed.

Where to find flashback items

Nostalgia is trending this holiday season. However, you might not see as much of it in brick-and-mortar stores as you do online. This is partially because online stores can better utilize strategies, such as dropshipping, which allow products to be shipped directly from the manufacturer. This means they do not need to set aside storage space in a physical location, so they can be a little more fluid and adaptable to meet consumer demands.

Additionally, some online retailers may be better equipped to move faster and jump on trends that come about quickly. Brick-and-mortar stores, however, tend to focus on moving the inventory they had to order before the holiday season even began.

Expect a subtle new twist

Nostalgic items do not always make a triumphant return exactly as you remember them. Often, they are upgraded in some way. An old-fashioned toy, for instance, may no longer be made of wood, while a vintage piece of tech, such as a record player, might feature an upgrade like Bluetooth connectivity. This helps keep older items relevant, affordable and useful in modern times.

Nostalgic products that are popular this holiday season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmqIj_0jZEN1Am00

UGG Men’s Tasman Slipper

Believe it or not, the initial UGG line was inspired by boots worn by sheep shearers over 100 years ago. These cozy slippers have a sheepskin lining and a pure wool insole for supreme comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMAfB_0jZEN1Am00

Urban K Women’s Classic High-Waist Denim Bell-Bottom Jeans

The silhouette on these stylish retro jeans is extremely flattering. They are made of a blend of fabrics that stretch to have a snug but comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwbZc_0jZEN1Am00

Lands’ End Upcycled Supima Hair Scrunchie (3 Pack)

Besides being a refreshing and stylistic throwback, these upcycled scrunchies minimize impact on the earth by using leftover fabric that resists fading, shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling.

Sold by Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4mlh_0jZEN1Am00

Women’s Chunky Mid Heel Chelsea Fashion Ankle Bootie

A platform shoe instantly transports you to a bygone era of fashion. These adorable ankle boots feature elastic side panels, which allow you to easily slip your foot in and out. The sole is 1.5 inches thick, and the shaft measures roughly 5 inches high.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPdpJ_0jZEN1Am00

Tamagotchi Pix

This next-generation Tamagotchi Pix has a built-in camera so you can take pictures of yourself with your character. By using the new interactive features, you can play games, pet and bathe your Tamagotchi. You can even take your friend on playdates to meet other Tamagotchis.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eciTl_0jZEN1Am00

Play-Doh Drill ‘n Fill Dentist Playset

This innovative throwback toy has a new spin: Kids can use the hand-powered tool to drill out cavities. The set comes with everything your kid needs to play dentist, including tweezers, a mirror, toothpaste and more.

Sold by Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfygX_0jZEN1Am00

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Servin’ Up Fun Food Truck

Fisher-Price toys never truly go out of style. This food truck activity center has over 20 removable pieces for learning shapes, colors, counting and more. It also comes with over 125 songs and phrases that help make playtime even more exciting.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gU0xC_0jZEN1Am00

Polly Pocket Doll House

This fun playset was inspired by Polly’s own home in Pollyville. It has five rooms, four stories, 11 accessories and three figures. The numerous interactive features make imaginative play even more engaging.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4JhV_0jZEN1Am00

Pre-Lit Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree

If you didn’t have one of these light-up trees growing up, chances are you knew someone who did. This 15-inch model has a star on the top and 50 lights.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1LF7_0jZEN1Am00

Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

If you have any vinyl that you’ve been itching to listen to, this portable record player will let you do just that. It has three speeds, pitch control and a built-in Bluetooth receiver for wireless streaming.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. More News from WRBL Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal […]
CANTONMENT, FL
WRBL News 3

FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Suspect identified in Columbus standoff on Fifth Avenue

UPDATE 12/7/22 12:27 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department released more information on this standoff. The male suspect in this case has been identified as Jermaine Cobb, 23. For around an hour, officers contacted Cobb over the phone as he refused to come out of the apartment. When Cobb came out of the apartment, he was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn police arrest man with alleged destructive device(s)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are conducting an investigation involving a resident who allegedly had destructive devices and is now under arrest. Wednesday night Auburn police continued their investigation at a home along Jones street, where the entire block is closed off with police tape. The public is urged to stay away from the […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD looking for suspect involved in a series of car break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating multiple car break-ins and are requesting public help to identify the suspect. The Columbus Police Department has recently received numerous reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway, and Milgen Road areas overnight. According to the Columbus Police, the span of the car break-ins […]
COLUMBUS, GA
SheKnows

Parents Swear By This $22 Colic-Relieving Pillow That ‘Works Like Magic’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Many parents told you when you were expecting to watch out for colic, and prepare yourselves because it’s a doozy. Colic is an extremely common phenomenon in newborns where the babies experience prolonged, intense crying spouts, according to Mayo Clinic. While it typically declines after the first four months of life, it can last longer and still be painful for everyone involved while they’re going through it. And it breaks our hearts that they’re in pain. While they’re dealing with...
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy