The COMET offering Free Covid-19 vaccines, Gift Cards during special event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The COMET is partnering with several local health groups to provide COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The special vaccine event will take place Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the COMET Central hub. The first 100 participants who are eligible for a primary vaccine or booster shot will receive a $50 gift card.
Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
Long-time community advocate Vince Ford dies at 64
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Vince Ford, former Richland One Commissioner and community health advocate, died at the age of 64 Tuesday night, according to officials. In a statement by Prisma Health, Ford, who served as senior vice president of Community Affairs for the company, worked for over 25 years in promoting community health equity.
New South Carolina speaker: 'Bills need to be better written'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith is using his power to assign members to committees to make sure bills are more closely scrutinized before they reach the chamber floor. Smith says one of his biggest frustrations has been poorly written bills that don't get...
South Carolina, United Kingdom announce intentions to bolster trade relations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met with United Kingdom officials on Wednesday to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) announcing the intent to increase future trade relations between the two entities. South Carolina is the third state to sign an MoU with the U.K. According...
SC Rep. Leon Howard appointed to State Ways and Means Committee Chair
SC State Representative Leon Howard has been appointed to head the SC House Ways and Means Committee in the 2023-2024 session, according to a Richland County release. Howard, who had previously served as Chairman of the SC House of Representatives House Medical, Military, and Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), will take lead over the a state committee tasked with fairly appropriating over $34 billion to state local and community organizations.
