SC State Representative Leon Howard has been appointed to head the SC House Ways and Means Committee in the 2023-2024 session, according to a Richland County release. Howard, who had previously served as Chairman of the SC House of Representatives House Medical, Military, and Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), will take lead over the a state committee tasked with fairly appropriating over $34 billion to state local and community organizations.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO