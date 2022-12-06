ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

France’s Olivier Giroud warns England Kylian Mbappé ‘can still improve’

By Jacob Steinberg in Doha
 4 days ago

Kylian Mbappé’s talent “is scary”, said Olivier Giroud, who has warned England the France striker is yet to reach his potential at the World Cup.

Mbappé, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals in the first four games, did not take part in training on Tuesday because he was undertaking a recovery session indoors.

There was no word of any injury from within the France camp and the Paris Saint‑Germain striker will be the biggest threat to England when they face the world champions in the last eight on Saturday.

Mbappé has been in sensational form and the worry for England’s defenders is that Giroud, who broke Thierry Henry’s record of 51 goals for France when he opened the scoring in the 3-1 win against Poland in the last 16, believes the 23-year-old is capable of going up another level.

“Kylian is one of the best players I have played with,” he said. “He is amazing, which is scary because he can still improve. His game, he’s very efficient. From the beginning of the competition he has been crucial for us.

“He is very decisive. He is the best striker I have played with.

“We have still not seen the best of Kylian. I hope it is going to come soon. I know my records will be broken by him. He is unbelievable.”

Giroud played a selfless role when France won the World Cup in 2018 and has ensured they have not missed Karim Benzema, who was ruled out last month after aggravating a thigh injury . Deschamps has placed a lot of faith in the Milan striker, who has developed a good understanding with Mbappé on and off the pitch. It allowed Giroud to explain why his teammate has not been speaking much in public.

Hugo Lloris has given his France inside information on Harry Kane, his Spurs teammate. Photograph: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

“Everyone has their own personality and own way of dealing with a big game,” the 36-year-old said. “It’s easier to be involved on the pitch if you de-dramatise the event. It’s important to be serene, lucid, calm and composed. This is why he’s not speaking off the pitch. He speaks on the pitch.”

Giroud is well aware of England’s qualities after spells with Arsenal and Chelsea. He said he had spoken with the France and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris about how much it would hurt to lose.

“England have had a good tournament,” Giroud said. “I hope they will have a tough game on Saturday. I know this team very well. We don’t want to lose against England. It’s a special game for us.

“There are so many great players, a young generation. They have quality but quantity as well. It will be a nice game to watch.”

Related: Kylian Mbappé has eyes on the World Cup, Golden Boot and Golden Ball

Giroud spoke of his admiration for Harry Kane. “He’s very powerful and he plays with his back to goal,” he said. “Over the last few years he likes moving down the pitch to be involved in the game. He is very good with assists. He’s a very good finisher but he knows how to be generous to his teammates.”

Giroud, who said there would be no arrogance from France, was asked about taking on the centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and John Stones. “It’s going to be very tough and very tense,” he said. “I’ve played a lot of games against these guys. Sometimes I’ve won, sometimes I’ve been a loser. I know them well and they know me well. It’s not just me against them.”

Giroud said the centre-back Raphaël Varane had delivered a rallying cry in the dressing room at half‑time against Poland. “Varane had some strong words,” he said. “He told us we could not take our foot off the pedal. He told us we must keep fighting. He told us to go and win – if we don’t fight now tomorrow will be late.”

Related
FOX Sports

Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
The Independent

England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
The Guardian

‘Today feels like a holiday’: WNBA, NFL and tennis stars react to Brittney Griner’s release

Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian jail was welcomed by her fellow athletes on Thursday morning. The basketball star’s release was agreed after a prisoner swap involving Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who had been detained in America for 12 years. Griner was serving a nine-year sentence for bringing a small amount of cannabis oil into Russia. She says the cannabis was for personal use.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo left in tears after Portugal upset by Morocco at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears as Portugal and his World Cup dream was ended by Morocco.The 37-year-old immediately returned straight to the dressing room after the Selecao lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions in the quarter-final tie.Ronaldo, left in tears, was immediately consoled and escorted by a Portuguese FA member of staff.It is likely the legendary forward’s last appearance in the competition, where he was left on the bench in the last two matches by Fernando Santos.Ronaldo’s influence, after replacing Ruben Neves after 51 minutes at the Al Thumama Stadium, stretched to a neat lay-off for Joao Felix,...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
SB Nation

WhaleFin to terminate Chelsea shirt sleeve sponsorship — report

The cryptocurrency gravy train is threatening to run completely off the rails, and amid an industry-wide downturn, not to mention the collapse of the FTX exchange, companies are tightening belts, cutting back spending, and instituting mass layoffs — while continuing to pretend that this isn’t just a giant house of cards.
The Independent

Morocco stun Portugal to become first-ever African side to reach World Cup semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo will never win the World Cup but an African team just might. A tournament that began with a historic feat by the only man to score in five World Cups now has another first and may yet end with a still greater achievement. Morocco have become Africa’s maiden semi-finalists and Walid Regragui, the manager who encouraged his country to dream, has given them reason to believe the greatest World Cup shock of all is possible. Portugal join Spain among their victims. Like Belgium and Croatia before them, they were blunted by Moroccan obduracy, with the Atlas Lions’...
The Guardian

The Guardian

