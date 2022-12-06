Read full article on original website
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Ukraine Needs These 3 Weapons 'to Win War With Russia'
Former military officer Frank Ledwidge said the weapons Kyiv needs to win the war are in the U.S. reserve storage.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base
Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Ukraine Destroys Majority of Missiles from Putin's New Barrage: Zelensky
Zelensky called the destruction of the missiles "proof" that Ukraine was effectively countering "Russian terrorist capacities."
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Will Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Alleged Execution of Surrendered Russian Soldiers
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime. Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of...
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Map Shows Ukraine Defeating Russia, With 50 Percent of Territory Reclaimed
Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been ongoing for over eight months, however Moscow's momentum seems to be dwindling, according to new war maps. On Friday, Russia fully retreated from Kherson, the largest urban center conquered by Putin's forces since the Kremlin launched the internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says
Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Satellite images show Russia is making a big gamble on how it plans to defend territory near Crimea from Ukraine
Russian defensive positions have been constructed along ground lines of communication like roads but seem to ignore the open terrain in between.
Crimean Leader: Kremlin Will Disintegrate If Putin Loses Key Peninsula
"This Ukrainian territory is extremely important for Putin. This is the question of his life, and not only political," Tatar leader Refat Chubarov said.
Why the U.S. Is Wrong About Ukraine's Chances This Winter
Ukraine's allies should support the country's forces to launch counteroffensive operations this winter, or Kyiv risks losing momentum.
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
The weaponization of winter: Ukraine aims to stop Russia from regrouping as temperatures drop
In Ukraine, a bleak winter lies ahead for combatants and civilians alike, as its army strives to maintain battlefield momentum against Russian forces.
Video Shows Russian Howitzer Obliterated in Excalibur Strike
Russian soldiers can be seen fleeing on foot and in a truck moment before the towed Howitzer is struck.
