WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday after a 10-month stay in Russian detainment on drug charges. Griner, who was detained in February, spent 294 days in Russia before President Joe Biden finalized a prisoner swap with Russia Thursday. In exchange for Griner, the U.S. sent convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout (The Merchant of Death) back to Russia. Bout was in the middle of serving a 25-year prison sentence. Charges include of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles and provide material support to a terrorist organization.

18 MINUTES AGO