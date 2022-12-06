Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
ktxs.com
30-vehicle crash closes part of Washington state highway
Part of a highway running through Washington state closed Wednesday due to a crash involving 30 vehicles, officials said. The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound I-90 is closed about five miles east of Ellensburg. Patrol trooper Collin Cumaravel said 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the...
ktxs.com
Power grids assessing security after North Carolina substation attack
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) — Law enforcement is searching for a motive in an attack on a power substation in North Carolina. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire Saturday on part of the Duke Energy power grid. Duke Energy has hundreds...
Comments / 0