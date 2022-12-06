ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
CLARK COUNTY, WA
30-vehicle crash closes part of Washington state highway

Part of a highway running through Washington state closed Wednesday due to a crash involving 30 vehicles, officials said. The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound I-90 is closed about five miles east of Ellensburg. Patrol trooper Collin Cumaravel said 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the...
ELLENSBURG, WA

