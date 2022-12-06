Read full article on original website
Police seek to identify suspect in connection to southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for information to help identify a suspect they believe is connected to a shooting that took place in southwest Baltimore. Police say the shooting took place on Nov. 29 at 100 N. Kossuth Street in the Allendale neighborhood of southwest Baltimore.
OVERNIGHT CRIME | 1 dead and 1 injured from two separate Baltimore shootings, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one man died and one man was injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore. Police said the first shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of Albanene Place. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
Man shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot and killed in the alleyway of an apartment complex in the Frankford section of Baltimore late Friday night. At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Friday, Northeast District officers responded to the 5600 block of Albanene Place in response to a report of a shooting. As officers arrived in the alley, they discovered an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A medical team responded and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. The post Man shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims
The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
Gunfire in Frederick leads to officer firing weapon; 1 suspect fled, say police
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Two people reportedly exchanging gunfire led to a Frederick police officer firing his own weapon at one of the people on Friday, according to the Frederick Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the unit block of South Market Street, near...
Court Docs: Baltimore man waited hours to call 911 after killing own mother
Newly obtained court documents say a Northeast Baltimore man killed his own mother because she wanted to leave her home.
Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
'Things are getting out of hand': Royal Farms shooting under investigation
Baltimore's latest deadly shooting, leaving a 31-year-old man dead and another injured is under investigation. There are some serious safety concerns brewing since it happened at a gas station.
Victim's mother speaks out after a spate of shootings in Park Heights neighborhood
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Park Heights community is reeling after four people were shot and killed in less than 24 hours beginning Wednesday with the latest victim murdered Thursday morning. The mother of one of those victims is speaking out. What Rhonda Phillips needs now are answers with so...
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the early morning shooting or 36-year-old man in the area of Rosalie Avenue. At approximately 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a car accident and a shooting in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue. A 36-year-old male was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to the scene. As of now, the victim is in a critical, but stable condition after being transported to an area hospital. Detectives from the Southwest District responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone The post Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots appeared first on Shore News Network.
Real estate investor shot, killed outside investment property, police investigating
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a real estate investor was gunned down outside of one of his properties in north Baltimore. BPD said Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot in an alley in between Oswego Avenue and Loyola Southway in the Greenspring community Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Wednesday afternoon, an adult man was shot multiple times in Northern Baltimore. He did not survive. The Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting report at the 2500 Block of Oswego Avenue. There, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to both his head and his arm. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 man killed, another man in serious condition after Royal Farms store shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — A 24-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man is in serious condition after a double shooting in south Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 6 p.m., officers were sent to the Royal Farms Store located in the...
Woman charged with intimidating a witness connected to Timothy Reynolds' murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman with ties to the people involved in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds is facing witness intimidation charges after police say she impersonated a Metro Crime Stoppers employee and threatened a witness in the case. Reynolds died after being shot at the Baltimore Inner...
Tracking stolen guns and their impact on crime in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Currently the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives or ATF tracks stolen guns taken from licensed federal arms dealers. In 2021, over ten thousand firearms were stolen in gun store burglaries, 152 of those made their way to Maryland streets. Dave Walker is a retired...
Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint
An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
Family of 61-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run hold candlelight vigil
BALTIMORE — The family members of a woman who was killed in a hit in run two weeks ago, hosted a candlelight vigil Friday evening. The vigil was held in front of the police headquarters at the intersection where she was struck.Just after 10 p.m. on November 26, police responded to the southbound lane of I-83 and East Fayette Street, where 61-year-old Sallie Mae Lewis was struck.Crash team investigators determined she was trying to cross that intersection when an unknown dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and drove off, continuing south on President Street.Sallie Mae was transported to shock trauma, where she was pronounced dead. Her family tells WJZ they are still waiting for answers from investigators.Police say there are no updates in the investigation.
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
