Joe Musgrove sets world record

 4 days ago

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove has worked with the Challenged Athlete Foundation for a long time, and helped raise funds and awareness for the foundation on his 30th birthday by throwing the fastest pitch ever on the continent of Antarctica, and setting a world record in the process.

Sean Manaea made the trip with Musgrove, and caught his record-setting pitch, an 86 MPH fastball. Through previous fundraising, Musgrove raised enough funds to bring 16-year old Landis Sims with him as well, who was born without arms and lower legs. You can check out Musgrove's record-setting pitch below!

