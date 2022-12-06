ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Overnight snow exits before the morning drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Avalanche Warning has been canceled for our northern mountains, but it continues for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions exist. More than twenty avalanches had been reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before sunset Wednesday evening. The warning still includes many of Colorado’s ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, Telluride, Purgatory (Durango), and Wolf Creek.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt

Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. A website designer in Colorado opened the case to avoid making wedding websites for gay couples. City of Grand Junction launches survey to provide insight into homeless community. Updated: 9 hours ago. The study is geared at understanding...
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance

City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County may buy local church for office space

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County employees could be getting new digs soon if all goes as planned. Commissioners say that they expect to spend just shy of $9 million to buy Faith Height’s Church, a local church sitting near the border of Grand Junction and Clifton. However,...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County

The driver of an allegedly stolen Jeep tried to flee after being...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Castle woman Lisa Detweiler’s life honored at branch library

Merle Detweiler always knew his wife impacted the community. But he really didn’t know just how much until that same community showed up in droves to the New Castle Branch Library on Saturday for one final goodbye. “She loved working at the library,” Merle said, trying to compose his...
NEW CASTLE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Tuesday crash on Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Westbound traffic on Patterson Rd. had to take a slight detour on Tuesday evening following a traffic crash in Grand Junction. KREX arrived on scene to find a gray Jeep being towed, after sustaining damage in front of the “Regenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa” in the 2500 block of Patterson Rd.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Void’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the Void!. Void is a three-month-old kitten who loves cuddles and would love to fill the void in your heart. Void is a little shy at first but once he warms up to you he loves to be within cuddle reach.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction housing shortage becoming a problem

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —Grand Junction housing constraints were a big concern at last night’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting. Grand Junction has a housing shortage. The need is greater than the supply, which means that some people can’t find housing at all and others are paying more than they should for their house.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

