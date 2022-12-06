MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU hockey team got down early and couldn’t bounce back in time, falling to Ferris State by a score of 5-2 in the first game of the weekend series in Big Rapids. Beni Halasz was pulled six minutes into the game after conceding two goals on four shots, he was replaced by Rico DiMatteo who stopped 24-26 in relief. David Keefer scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season, Kristof Papp had a two-point night, and Andre Ghantous and AJ Vanderbeck both register assists.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO