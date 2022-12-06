Read full article on original website
WLUC
Wildcats down Bulldogs 89-77 in Battle of GLIAC Contenders
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team put together an all-around performance for an 89-77 win over GLIAC favorite Ferris State. Five Wildcats reached double figures in scoring on the night. Brian Parzych recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. He also added 6 rebounds...
WLUC
NMU Hockey Falls 5-2 in Loss to Bulldogs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU hockey team got down early and couldn’t bounce back in time, falling to Ferris State by a score of 5-2 in the first game of the weekend series in Big Rapids. Beni Halasz was pulled six minutes into the game after conceding two goals on four shots, he was replaced by Rico DiMatteo who stopped 24-26 in relief. David Keefer scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season, Kristof Papp had a two-point night, and Andre Ghantous and AJ Vanderbeck both register assists.
WLUC
NMU Women’s Indoor Track and Field projected for a fifth place finish in GLIAC
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Indoor Track & Field team has been picked to finish fifth in the GLIAC Preseason Poll, as voted on by the conference coaches. The Wildcats totaled 37 points in the vote, one off of Davenport’s 38 in fourth place. Taking first in reigning champion Grand Valley State with 64 points and 8 first-place votes. In second place is Saginaw Valley State with 56 points and one first-place nod. Wayne State rounds out the top three with 51 points.
WLUC
KBIC holds final meeting before votes on NMU Golf Course, casino hotel proposals
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held a final community meeting Thursday night as it prepares to put two ballot proposals in front of voters. The first proposal would approve a new $25 million hotel and RV site next to the Ojibwa Casino in Chocolay Township.
WLUC
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
WLUC
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette. Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.
WLUC
Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
WLUC
Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year. Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product...
WLUC
NMU hosts Holiday Masquerade Ball fundraiser for new nonprofit group
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, joined the Northern Michigan University Student Leader Fellowship Program (SLFP) for a Holiday Masquerade ball Wednesday evening. FAN works to provide help to those struggling with substance use disorders and families impacted by it in Marquette County. “One of FAN’s big...
WLUC
Players de Noc performing two Christmas children’s plays
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Charlie Brown and Peter Pan are in Escanaba this weekend. Players de Noc is performing two children’s plays: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Neverland.”. “We’re excited to have everybody in the audience be there to see us perform...
WLUC
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
WLUC
Downtown Negaunee to transform into Tinseltown this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee will transform into Tinseltown this weekend. The annual holiday celebration will feature a Christmas parade where Santa will make his way down Iron Street to the band shell. He’ll light the Negaunee Christmas tree then pose for pictures and ask kids what they want for Christmas. Tinseltown will also feature events like the VFW wine tasting, a cookie decorating station, and pop-up shops.
WLUC
Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 11, the Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers will be hosting a Christmas event. Bring the kids to come meet Santa and take them on a horse drawn wagon ride that will be provided by VanElsacker Farms. Sloppy Joes, hot coco and hot apple...
WLUC
166,000 pounds of food raised for TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 TV6 Canathon wrapped up Thursday and we’re looking through preliminary numbers on how much has been raised. This year, communities across Upper Michigan came together to raise 166,000 pounds of food. This was the first year as TV6 Canathon Coordinator for TV6 Creative...
WLUC
Ishpeming Elks Lodge to host Community Christmas Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas dinner is coming to Ishpeming this year. The Ishpeming Elks Lodge will host its 16th annual Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25. The dinner is free and open to anyone in Marquette County to dine in, take out, or request delivery. The meal will feature Christmas classics such as ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Co. to hold Geeky Gumee event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first Geeky Gumee event will be held this Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm at the Ore Docking Brewing Co. in Marquette. It is a pop culture sell-and-trade event. Participants can expect to sell or swap comic books, collectibles, action figures and more to get a little extra money for the holidays or find a unique present.
WLUC
Canines for Comfort partnering with Escanaba Public Safety Department
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The old saying goes dogs are a man’s best friend. Canines for Comfort Founder Sarah Sorensen said dogs are everyone’s friend. The organization is partnering with the Escanaba Public Safety Department. Canines for Comfort specializes in serving victims of crime by providing therapy dogs. Sorensen said this partnership is going to reach the entire community.
WLUC
Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season right around the corner events like the Marquette Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner will need volunteers. In 16 days, hundreds of meals will be prepared for the Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner. It’s for people who may be alone for the holiday. The...
WLUC
Inaugural Tom Spencer Memorial Volunteer Award presented to longtime volunteers, family
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year during the TV6 Canathon, TV6 paid tribute to a very special community volunteer and friend to the canathon who has since passed on. That man was Tom Spencer, the uncle of TV6 Canathon coordinator Tony Stagliano. Some of the work Tom was involved in...
WLUC
Marquette DDA shares plans for 2023 goals, projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA held an informational presentation on its 2022 annual report and its goals and projects for the coming year. The purpose of the presentation is to inform the board, taxing jurisdictions and the public of the work that is being done. DDA Executive Director...
