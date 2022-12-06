ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

BBC License Fee “Impossible” To Sustain, Says New UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXCor_0jZELkgW00

New UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has indicated she will take up the mantle of firebrand predecessor Nadine Dorries by insisting it is “impossible” to sustain the BBC license fee after 2027, while distancing herself from the former I’m a Celebrity… contestant’s views on impartiality.

Appearing for the first time in front of the UK’s Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Committee (DCMSC), Donelan stressed that she will push on and seek alternatives to the fee that emerge from a review into the £159.50 ($195) annual charge – the BBC’s funding model for the past century.

Questioned on what she would do if the review recommends no change to the funding model, Donelan said this would be “impossible” due to the fact that “increasing the license fee will further drive down” the number of people who pay the fee. It is currently frozen but will return to rising with inflation in two years’ time.

“The licence fee alone cannot be the only answer because we know the direction of travel,” said Donelan, a former WWE Marketing Manager who took up her post three months ago.

Alternatives such as a subscription or advertising model have been given short shrift so far and Donelan, who has also committed to a review of the business case for Channel 4 privatization, said there is “no magical solution to this conundrum.”

“That’s why we’ve committed to the [BBC] review,” she added. “We need the right people round the table providing the evidence.”

Donelan took up Dorries’ mantle on the future of the license fee but distanced herself from her predecessor’s repeated notion that the BBC’s future funding model is fundamentally connected to its success on impartiality – a key plank of Director General Tim Davie’s recent approach.

“Impartiality has nothing to do with the future funding model and [the BBC’s] sustainability,” she added, before confirming that she disagreed with Dorries’ remarks.

Donelan said the issue of impartiality was raised in her first meeting with Davie and BBC Chair Richard Sharp.

Later, she criticized the BBC for failing to brief the government in advance of swingeing cuts to local news teams, asking that in future the BBC “work constructively” with the Conservatives when planning mass redundancies.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Survival From Above’: Roku Cancels Reality Format Before Launch But Producer Caravan In Talks For UK Network Revival

EXCLUSIVE: Roku will not proceed with its ambitious jungle reality series Survival From Above but producer Caravan Media is in advanced stage talks with a UK network over taking on the show. Deadline understands Roku decided against moving forward with the format several weeks ago, though the ad-supported streamer, which operates in the U.S., UK, Canada and Latin America, declined to comment and so did Caravan. Roku unveiled the lofty eight-parter in June, branding it the first survival competition series set entirely in rainforest treetops, with 10 contestants aiming to be the ‘last person hanging’ while suspended 100 feet off the ground in Guyana,...
Deadline

ITV Content Boss Kevin Lygo Says Public Will “Take A While To Find & Understand” $200M Streaming Bet ITVX

ITV Content Boss Kevin Lygo has conceded the public will “take a while to find, understand and fall in love with” new free streamer ITVX, which launches today with a quartet of new dramas and £160M ($194M) cash injection. ITV unveiled the heavily-revamped version of VoD player ITV Hub almost one year ago and it is replete with thousands of hours of content, while viewers can also pay for BritBox – the British streaming venture that is now solely owned by the commercial pubcaster – as an add-on. While “hopefully everyone in the TV industry” understands ITVX, Lygo told Deadline it could...
Deadline

Former Fox Chair Gary Newman & UK TV Vet Claire Hungate Join BBC Commercial Board

Former Fox Television Chair and CEO Gary Newman has joined the BBC Commercial Board along with UK TV vet Claire Hungate, while Damon Buffini has been upped to Deputy Chair of the BBC Board. Newman and Hungate are two of a trio of appointments that also include Ian Griffiths, the former deputy CEO of market intelligence agency Kantar. From April 2023 for a term of at least three years, they will sit on the BBC’s board that oversees commercial activities including producer-distributor BBC Studios and post-production outfit BBC Studioworks at a time of change for the pubcaster. Newman is a huge appointment for...
Deadline

‘PhoneShop’ Creator Phil Bowker Strikes Deal With Tiger Aspect; Latest Paramount+ Launches; BBC ‘Nightsleeper’ Drama

‘PhoneShop’ Creator Phil Bowker Strikes Deal With Tiger Aspect Channel 4’s PhoneShop creator Phil Bowker has struck an exclusive first-look deal with Banijay label Tiger Aspect. Meanwhile, Tiger has signed four people to its comedy development team. Bowker will develop a slate of scripted projects as producer and writer for the Man like Mobeen, Bad Education and Mr Bean outfit. He is the creator of Channel 4 cult comedy PhoneShop, which was picked up by FX, with other credits including Pulling and 15 Storeys High. Tiger Aspect has meanwhile signed Sarah Fraser, Saima Ferdows, Hannah Rose and Jason Charles to David...
Deadline

‘Harry & Meghan’ Scores Netflix’s Highest UK Ratings Of The Year

Harry & Meghan has become Netflix’s biggest show of the year in the UK after it dropped in a blaze of publicity on Thursday morning. The first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series recorded 2.4 million views on smart TV devices during its first day on Netflix. The second episode had 1.5 million streams, while the third instalment managed 800,000, according to independently audited figures supplied by overnights.tv. Netflix ratings are being captured in the UK for the first time after the streaming service signed up as a member of Barb, the official television ratings body, in October. Harry & Meghan...
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
Deadline

Brittney Griner Now In U.S. Custody Following Prisoner Swap Deal With Russia

U.S. basketball champion Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap and is now in U.S. custody. The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow Airport on February 17, after she was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia. Related Story Marriage Equality Bill Clears Congress In House Vote; Joe Biden Next Will Sign Protections For Same-Sex And Interracial Unions Related Story Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon-style French Late Show 'Le Late Avec Alain Chabat' Launches Amid Fanfare & Mixed Response Related Story Poland's Camerimage Festival Responds To Missile Strike On Ukrainian Border:...
Deadline

Tearful Trevor Noah Says Goodbye To ‘The Daily Show’, Praises Black Women & Thanks Fans

Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show after seven years. The comedian gave a tearful goodbye to his fans in his final address at the desk, thanking everyone who has ever watched the Comedy Central show and giving particular praise to Black women for their support. “I’m grateful to you every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, noting that’s how comedy has always worked. “Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled...
Deadline

Gayle King Calls ‘GMA3’ Situation With Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes “Very Messy And Very Sloppy”

Gayle King, the CBS Mornings co-host, thinks things over at one of her rival shows have gotten a bit, well, “messy.” King was asked on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for her thoughts about the situation at ABC’s GMA3, in which co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes where at least temporarily pulled from hosting duties after their romantic relationship was made public. Watch the segment below. “Gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” King quickly responded, adding that she takes no pleasure in the competition’s turmoil. “I look at the situation and I do say...
Deadline

Elton John Says Farewell To Twitter Due To Misinformation; Elon Musk Responds

In the midst of his massive farewell tour, Sir Elton John took the time to say another goodbye this morning. “I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” John wrote on Twitter. The platform has been at the center of a number of controversies of late, most notably antisemitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were condemned by the ADL, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others. Then, less than two weeks ago, Twitter announced it will no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation...
Deadline

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene

Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
Deadline

Matt Damon & Casey Affleck Set To Star In ‘The Instigators’; Doug Liman Directing For Apple Original Films

EXCLUSIVE: After planning plenty of robberies in the Ocean’s Eleven movies, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are ready to plan another heist as two thieves in The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Apple recently landed the coveted package, which has Doug Liman on board to direct. Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company. Related Story ‘Election’ Sequel ‘Tracy Flick Can't Win’ In Works For Paramount+; Reese Witherspoon To Produce And Return As Title Character, With Alexander Payne Directing   Related Story 'Emancipation' Producer Issues Proclamation After...
Deadline

Barbara Thore Dies: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Was 76

Barbara “Babs” Thore, maybe best known as Whitney’s mom on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, died Wednesday, her daughter announced on Instagram. She was 76. Whitney wrote that her mom died at 10:32 PM Wednesday, “just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie” and also the exact time Whitney was born nearly 40 years ago. Whitney revealed her mom had been diagnosed with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable progressive condition that can cause brain bleeding, strokes and dementia. She began having strokes in 2017 and most recently suffered a stroke on November 13. “My mother is our family’s greatest...
Deadline

Look Back In Anger: Will Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Set The Agenda For This Year’s International Oscar Race?

Strange as it may seem, the Oscar for Best International Feature tends to go to movies that are universal rather than geographically specific. Last year’s winner Drive My Car spoke more about mankind’s default setting to loneliness than it did about the specifics of relationship dynamics in modern Japan, just as the Danish drunks in 2021’s Another Round got hammered in a way that was relatable to boozers in every country from Albania to Zambia. Maybe the Academy feels that real life is better left to docs, but a 2015 win for the harrowing Second World War drama Son of...
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Pentagon Correspondent Barbara Starr To Depart CNN; Original Series Executive Jon Adler Also Exiting — Update

Barbara Starr, the longtime Pentagon correspondent for CNN, is departing the network. She wrote in a memo to staffers, “To my many colleagues and friends, With the expiration of my contract in the coming days I have made the decision to move on. Let me say this…you never say goodbye to your friends, so I won’t.” CNN’s Oliver Darcy first reported on her exit, and the network confirmed it. Starr joined CNN in 2001, having joined from ABC News where she worked as a producer. Her exit follows the layoff of hundreds of employees last week, including veteran correspondent Martin Savage and political analyst...
Deadline

“Recollections May Vary”: BBC Journalist Responds To Meghan Markle’s Claim Engagement Interview Was “Orchestrated Reality Show”

The BBC journalist who conducted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement interview has responded to Markle’s claim that it was an “orchestrated reality show”. Mishal Husain said “recollections may vary” about the interview after she posed the questions in 2017 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were getting married. Reflecting on the exchange in her bombshell Netflix documentary, Markle said it was staged. “It was, you know, rehearsed,” she said. “So we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview. So it was all...
Deadline

Los Angeles Councilman Brawls With Activist At Christmas Party

Holiday cheer was given the ol’ heave-ho-ho-ho Friday night, as a Los Angeles City Council member was involved in a fight with an activist at a Christmas tree lighting event. Councilman Kevin de León was at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park, the Los Angeles Times reported. As might be expected, there were conflicting accounts of who initiated the confrontation. León said in a statement to the media outlet that he was assaulted. Activists pointed the finger at De Leon as the aggressor. De Leon attended his first council meeting on Friday since a tape emerged in which a highly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

146K+
Followers
40K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy