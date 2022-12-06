ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernslopenow.com

Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash

First responders raced to the scene of a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian accident on North Avenue, during the evening commute. Grand Junction police say the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in North Avenue and 28 3/4 Rd area shortly after 5:30 pm this evening. Police say a man was struck...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

Details Sketchy: Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated In Grand Junction

UPDATE 12/8/22: The suspect received medical treatment and was released from the hospital. 28-year-old Joseph Mendez was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center and booked on four misdemeanor and two felony charges including Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. The investigation is ongoing. An investigation has been...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to learn more about the Grand Junction officer-involved shooting near the Red Roof Inn. We learned deputies arrested and booked the suspect after the hospital discharged him. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office told us tonight the suspect is 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, but other than that, investigators haven’t said much.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GJPD makes arrest after August vehicular homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has made an arrest related to a fatal crash that occurred in August. On December 7, 2022, officers with the GJPD arrested and booked Brandon James Ibarra, age 30, into the Mesa County Detention Facility for the following charges:. Vehicular...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Red Roof Inn suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals. The measure would eliminate a chemical in firefighting foam and clothing that causes pregnancy complications, liver damage, and increased cancer risk. 18-year-old man arrested and accused of causing Pitkin Ave crash that hospitalized four. Updated: 1...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Man hit on North Avenue hospitalized with serious injuries

Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals. The measure would eliminate a chemical in firefighting foam and clothing that causes pregnancy complications, liver damage, and increased cancer risk. 18-year-old man arrested and accused of causing Pitkin Ave crash that hospitalized four. Updated: 5...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Woman dies in house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Walmart

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was hit and killed near the North Avenue Walmart Wednesday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department says it happened at 28 ¾ Rd and North Avenue. Police say witnesses told them a man wearing dark clothing was crossing 28 ¾ Rd in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction house fire leaves one dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a medical alarm around 1:30 a.m. this morning in the 2900 block of Debra Street but arrived to find a deadly fire. Fire crews found the single-family home at 2995 Debra Street in flames. Bystanders told firefighters...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance

City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. Updated: 6 hours ago.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Potential merger between GJFD and Clifton Fire Protection District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s an idea many have talked about for decades, but the timing may finally be right for a merger between the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. At a city council workshop in November, our city councilors heard a presentation from a public safety consulting firm about the feasibility of a contract or cooperative agreement between the two fire agencies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

43rd Annual Western Slope Toy Run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Bikers hit the roads for the return of the 43rd annual ‘Western Slope Toy Run.’. Motorcycle enthusiasts congregated at the Harley-Davidson dealership, all for a good cause. They threw toys in the back of their motorcycles and rode across town all the way down to Grand Mesa Middle School to present the donations to the Salvation Army.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

