Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernslopenow.com
Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash
First responders raced to the scene of a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian accident on North Avenue, during the evening commute. Grand Junction police say the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in North Avenue and 28 3/4 Rd area shortly after 5:30 pm this evening. Police say a man was struck...
1037theriver.com
Details Sketchy: Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated In Grand Junction
UPDATE 12/8/22: The suspect received medical treatment and was released from the hospital. 28-year-old Joseph Mendez was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center and booked on four misdemeanor and two felony charges including Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. The investigation is ongoing. An investigation has been...
KJCT8
Officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to learn more about the Grand Junction officer-involved shooting near the Red Roof Inn. We learned deputies arrested and booked the suspect after the hospital discharged him. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office told us tonight the suspect is 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, but other than that, investigators haven’t said much.
KJCT8
GJPD makes arrest after August vehicular homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has made an arrest related to a fatal crash that occurred in August. On December 7, 2022, officers with the GJPD arrested and booked Brandon James Ibarra, age 30, into the Mesa County Detention Facility for the following charges:. Vehicular...
KJCT8
Red Roof Inn suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals. The measure would eliminate a chemical in firefighting foam and clothing that causes pregnancy complications, liver damage, and increased cancer risk. 18-year-old man arrested and accused of causing Pitkin Ave crash that hospitalized four. Updated: 1...
KJCT8
Man hit on North Avenue hospitalized with serious injuries
Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals. The measure would eliminate a chemical in firefighting foam and clothing that causes pregnancy complications, liver damage, and increased cancer risk. 18-year-old man arrested and accused of causing Pitkin Ave crash that hospitalized four. Updated: 5...
KJCT8
Sheriff’s office identifies Red Roof Inn suspect and gunshot victim as the same person in officer-involved shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that an arrest has been made following an officer-involved shooting at the Red Roof Inn earlier this week. The suspect and gunshot victim in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting is 28-year-old Joseph Mendez. Mendez was wounded after Grand...
Vehicle vs pedestrian accident
First responders raced to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Tuesday night, and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KJCT8
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
Grand Junction police officer shoots suspect outside hotel
Authorities are investigating a police shooting in Grand Junction after an officer shot and wounded a suspect outside a hotel Tuesday morning. No officers were injured.
KJCT8
Woman dies in house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
KJCT8
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Walmart
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was hit and killed near the North Avenue Walmart Wednesday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department says it happened at 28 ¾ Rd and North Avenue. Police say witnesses told them a man wearing dark clothing was crossing 28 ¾ Rd in...
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction house fire leaves one dead
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a medical alarm around 1:30 a.m. this morning in the 2900 block of Debra Street but arrived to find a deadly fire. Fire crews found the single-family home at 2995 Debra Street in flames. Bystanders told firefighters...
KJCT8
Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals
18-year-old man arrested and accused of causing Pitkin Ave crash that hospitalized four. Two cars slid into a parking lot and slammed into two other cars before coming to a halt, and police are blaming it on a Grand Junction man. Updated: 10 hours ago. A man was taken to...
Father alleges inmate mistreatment at Montrose Co. Jail
William Hewitt, father of Cheyenne Hewitt, told KREX he doesn't believe the county jail is properly accommodating her daughter's diabetes.
KJCT8
Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. Updated: 6 hours ago.
gjcity.org
Grand Junction Police Department's K9 Vamos Has Received Donation of Body Armor
Grand Junction Police Department’s K9 Vamos has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Vamos’ vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.,...
KJCT8
Potential merger between GJFD and Clifton Fire Protection District
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s an idea many have talked about for decades, but the timing may finally be right for a merger between the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. At a city council workshop in November, our city councilors heard a presentation from a public safety consulting firm about the feasibility of a contract or cooperative agreement between the two fire agencies.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
nbc11news.com
43rd Annual Western Slope Toy Run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Bikers hit the roads for the return of the 43rd annual ‘Western Slope Toy Run.’. Motorcycle enthusiasts congregated at the Harley-Davidson dealership, all for a good cause. They threw toys in the back of their motorcycles and rode across town all the way down to Grand Mesa Middle School to present the donations to the Salvation Army.
Comments / 1