14-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton found dead
UPDATE 12/8/2022, 9:00 P.M.— Officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia confirmed to 59News Kierra Jackson was found deceased Thursday evening. No further details are being released at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A $5,000 reward was offered for any information that helps find a 14-year-old […]
Beckley Police Department seeks community’s help in locating missing teen
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 16-year-old Coryion Johnson-Hill. Hill’s family reported him missing, and he was last seen at his residence on Ewart Avenue on Sunday, December 4th. Family members believe he left the residence voluntarily. Anyone with...
Beckley authorities seek public assistance locating murder suspect
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred last month on Truman avenue. Authorities are searching for Aredith Lynaea Thompson, 29, of Beckley, in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November...
Tips lead to arrest of man for car wash breaking & entering
RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having been identified based on tips from the public requested by authorities. According to a Friday announcement from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, an arrest was made on Eric Matthew George, 25 years old of Ronceverte, West Virginia, for felony offenses of Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny for his involvement in an incident which saw a Ronceverte car wash broken into.
Inmate death in West Virginia jail custody under investigation, family suing
The death of a woman at the Beckley ARH Hospital, while she was in the custody of Southern Regional Jail, is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police, according to attorney Steven New.
3 counties respond to motel fire in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three counties responded to a fire at the T & C Motel in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers. They say fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, Pax, Boomer and Nutall in […]
Beckley teen reported missing by Beckley PD
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, 16, of Beckley, was last seen at his home located on Ewart Avenue on December 4, 2022. It is believed […]
Wytheville Police investigate threat at Scott Memorial Middle School
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they received reports of a school threat at the Scott Memorial Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the threat was made by a student enrolled at the school. They interviewed the student and determined mental health services were needed.
Fayette County man accidentally shoots himself in the head, may have been intoxicated
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accidental gunshot leaves one Fayette County man in the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just before midnight on December 9, 2022, deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobil Home Park in Oak Hill for a male...
Records: Couple accused of beating adult roommate, forcing him to stay in covered dog cage
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A couple accused of beating a man they lived with and forcing him to spend long periods of time in a dog cage were charged this week in Mercer County, West Virginia, court documents said. Walter Layman Lee, 42, and Tricia Lynn Lee, 38,...
Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
Mother asks for public’s help to find missing daughter
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A juvenile in Mercer County was reported missing, prompting police to search throughout Princeton. 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Her mother, Sarah Mullins, spent hours looking for her before reporting her missing to the Princeton Police Department. She said she just wants her daughter home […]
Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
Princeton police searching for teen who’s been missing since Dec 3
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen. Jackson has black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a hoodie. Please contact Princeton Police if you know where she is or see her.
Local schools lock down after “hoax” school shooting calls
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – 9-1-1 centers across the Mountain State received hoax phone calls Wednesday, December 7, 2022, claiming an active shooter situation was occurring inside local schools. Raleigh, Greenbrier and Mercer counties were among the 13 counties across the state to receive hoax phone calls claiming an active shooter was inside a school Wednesday […]
Man dies after being hit by train in West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man died after being hit by a train early on Friday. West Virginia State Police say they were dispatched to the Seth area of Boone County after a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a train. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. They say 35-year-old Everett Adkins, of Comfort, […]
Missing Princeton Teen
The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia. The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia. False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
Logan man convicted of murder charge
A Mingo County jury deliberated for several hours on Dec. 6 before returning a guilty verdict against a Logan County resident who was charged with the murder of a Mingo County man in February. While the Mingo County Prosecutor’s Office sought a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder, the...
