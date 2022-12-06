ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104th Fighter Wing to conduct night flying training in Westfield

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to conduct night flying training missions over the next few nights.

Westfield International Air Show dates announced

Training will take place at night beginning Tuesday through Sunday. Barnes Air National Guard Base is alerting residents ahead of time to prevent local residents from being alarmed by increased activity in the night sky.

Night training allows pilots to stay up to date with mandatory Air Force requirements which is part of the readiness training. Pilots will be training on critical homeland defense and overseas wartime aviation skills.

The 104th Fighter Wing contains 21 pilot-assigned F-15C Eagle Aircraft that provide 24/7 aerospace security across the northeastern United States.

