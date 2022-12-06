Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned slaughterhouse
The Alachua County Commission unanimously voted at a special meeting Tuesday to spend $2.5 million for a new United States Department of Agriculture-certified meat processing facility in Newberry. The $2.5 million is part of the $52.25 million in federal funds allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act,...
Another major development being considered on county road 318
The new owner of a 40-plus acre tract of land within Marion County’s critical Farmland Preservation Area is seeking a zoning change to amend an already existing but long dormant Planned Unit Development on the rural northwest Marion County property. Members of the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission on...
wuft.org
Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative
The Alachua County Commission elected a new chair and vice chair at its special meeting Tuesday before voting to use millions in federal aid on several initiatives, including a pilot program meant to help local landlords make their properties more energy efficient. The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair...
WCJB
States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s attempt to recoup $3 million from a sawmill in Suwannee County is being put on hold. Klausner Holding USA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, pausing a lawsuit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed against the company. The lawsuit stems...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to state representative Joe Harding’s resignation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are speaking out about Republican state representative Joe Harding resigning just one day after being indicted for allegedly defrauding $150,000 COVID-19-related small business loans. Amy Beshears said she’s glad that this indictment is happening because politicians should be held accountable just as much as civilians.
WCJB
Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly five months have passed since the closure of the Gainesville County Club, and residents are waiting for an answer. “I’d like to see someone come in and purchase the property who can treat it properly,” stated neighbor, Cynthia Brasington. In July, Gainesville Country...
ocala-news.com
State Representative for Ocala, Marion County accused of stealing $150,000 in COVID-19 funds
The Florida state representative from Ocala and Marion County who introduced the controversial Parental Rights and Education bill has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The indictment, which was announced today by Jason R. Coody (United States Attorney...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
WCJB
Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of public comment, Marion County commissioners unanimously denied a proposal for a crematorium, in a 5-0 vote. Ocala Memorial Gardens had requested a permit to build a crematorium. They proposed the facility to stand on the premise of the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is in a single-family zone.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills
Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down
Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
ocala-news.com
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
WCJB
Agreement set between prosecutors and Chiefland teacher arrested for having a gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Chiefland elementary school teacher will not be returning to the classroom, but she also doesn’t have to go back to jail. Paige Ehlers reached a pre-trial agreement with prosecutors on Friday. Students found a gun in her car on school grounds back in...
WCJB
Gainesville abortion clinic ordered to pay court costs in Florida abortion case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF/WCJB) - A Leon County circuit judge has ordered the plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period, including a Gainesville abortion clinic, to pay more than $71,000 in costs stemming from the case. Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday that requires...
WCJB
Ocala City Council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Without much discussion, Ocala city council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day. This decision repeals the current ban on sales, which had begun at midnight on Christmas Eve. City council members also chose new leadership for the new year. Jim...
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violations
Domo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar was fined $600 last month for violations that led to a temporary closure of the eatery in June, according to state inspectors. During a June 22 inspection, state inspectors found that the walk-in cooler in the Fleming Island restaurant was inadequate to maintain “time/temperature control for safety food at the proper temperature,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
