Alachua County, FL

wuft.org

Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative

The Alachua County Commission elected a new chair and vice chair at its special meeting Tuesday before voting to use millions in federal aid on several initiatives, including a pilot program meant to help local landlords make their properties more energy efficient. The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents react to state representative Joe Harding’s resignation

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are speaking out about Republican state representative Joe Harding resigning just one day after being indicted for allegedly defrauding $150,000 COVID-19-related small business loans. Amy Beshears said she’s glad that this indictment is happening because politicians should be held accountable just as much as civilians.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills

Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
GAINESVILLE, FL
accesswdun.com

Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down

Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
GAINESVILLE, GA
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges

A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
OCALA, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violations

Domo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar was fined $600 last month for violations that led to a temporary closure of the eatery in June, according to state inspectors. During a June 22 inspection, state inspectors found that the walk-in cooler in the Fleming Island restaurant was inadequate to maintain “time/temperature control for safety food at the proper temperature,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL

