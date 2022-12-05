Read full article on original website
1037theriver.com
Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction
Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction. Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?. Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
KJCT8
The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club: Christmas Train Show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club 34th annual Christmas Train Show is coming to town!. This years show is at the Cross Orchards Historic Site. Families can expect to see models and displays indoors showcasing life around the Western Slope as well as the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad as it was in the 1950s.
KJCT8
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
westernslopenow.com
Trial begins in deadly Grand Junction party shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The trial is underway for a man accused of walking into a party and shooting four people in Grand Junction last spring. Israel Maestes-Reze, who was 18 at the time of the crime, stands accused of murdering 22-year-old Jared Martinez and wounding three others. The shooting happened in the late hours of a Friday night house party on Teller Ave.
What Happened To This Tree on Grand Junction’s Audubon Trail?
Have you seen this tree on Grand Junction, Colorado's Audubon Trail? What happened to it?. Did this get hit by lightning? Not exactly. According to a rep with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while not a lightning strike, Mother Nature did have a hand in the destruction of this tree. Grand...
1037theriver.com
Details Sketchy: Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated In Grand Junction
UPDATE 12/8/22: The suspect received medical treatment and was released from the hospital. 28-year-old Joseph Mendez was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center and booked on four misdemeanor and two felony charges including Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. The investigation is ongoing. An investigation has been...
nbc11news.com
Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
KJCT8
Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals
KJCT8
COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County
westernslopenow.com
Tuesday crash on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Westbound traffic on Patterson Rd. had to take a slight detour on Tuesday evening following a traffic crash in Grand Junction. KREX arrived on scene to find a gray Jeep being towed, after sustaining damage in front of the “Regenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa” in the 2500 block of Patterson Rd.
KJCT8
Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance
nbc11news.com
Woman dies in house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
westernslopenow.com
Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash
First responders raced to the scene of a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian accident on North Avenue, during the evening commute. Grand Junction police say the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in North Avenue and 28 3/4 Rd area shortly after 5:30 pm this evening. Police say a man was struck...
KJCT8
Man hit on North Avenue hospitalized with serious injuries
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
Father alleges inmate mistreatment at Montrose Co. Jail
William Hewitt, father of Cheyenne Hewitt, told KREX he doesn't believe the county jail is properly accommodating her daughter's diabetes.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction High School preparing for festive winter concerts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction High School (GJHS) is preparing for its 24th annual Holiday Extravaganza. The concert will be held at the First Church of Nazarene at the intersection of Patterson and 28 Road. The concert features a set of holiday-themed performances from multiple GJHS choirs...
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita
It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
