Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon.

Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was walking on Sligo Street, near Duval Street, when a man he did not know came up and stabbed him.

After stabbing the victim, the subject ran. The victim showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle. The stabbing happened around 12:45 p.m. Officers said this investigation is ongoing.

