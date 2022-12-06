ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
krcrtv.com

CHP urges Northstate drivers to remain cautious as winter storms approach

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The weekend will bring significant valley rain and mountain snow in the form of two storm systems sweeping through the Northstate, creating particularly hazardous road conditions. For many rural communities, the standard advice of staying off the roads altogether can be challenging. Accordingly, the best practice...
krcrtv.com

New paved trail in Manila now open

MANILA, Calif. — On Dec. 5, a grand opening was held for the new paved trail in Manila, where the public can now walk and bike alongside Highway 255. The trail connects neighborhoods in Manila and offers a bike and walking path to Redwood Coast Montessori and Manila Community Center.
krcrtv.com

Wildlife officials plan to capture world-famous mountain lion 'P-22'

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the...
krcrtv.com

Yurok tribe receives $7.9 million for youth mental health services

HOOPA, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced over $480.5 million in grants for youth mental health, including a $7.9 million grant for an outpatient clinic in Hoopa. Under the management of the Yurok Youth Center, the grant will fund enough slots for 300 patients in a community mental health clinic and a community wellness and youth prevention center with 1,450 slots for patients.
