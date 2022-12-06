Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
CHP urges Northstate drivers to remain cautious as winter storms approach
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The weekend will bring significant valley rain and mountain snow in the form of two storm systems sweeping through the Northstate, creating particularly hazardous road conditions. For many rural communities, the standard advice of staying off the roads altogether can be challenging. Accordingly, the best practice...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Chain checks on almost all Northstate routes due to winter weather
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 9, 9 PM:. Caltrans officials said there are chain checks throughout the Northstate due to winter weather. District 2 officials announced roads are being affected near Burney, Mt Shasta, Old Station and Weaverville. Chain screenings are currently in place on northbound Interstate 5 at...
krcrtv.com
New paved trail in Manila now open
MANILA, Calif. — On Dec. 5, a grand opening was held for the new paved trail in Manila, where the public can now walk and bike alongside Highway 255. The trail connects neighborhoods in Manila and offers a bike and walking path to Redwood Coast Montessori and Manila Community Center.
krcrtv.com
Escaped Lassen County inmate arrested after standoff, house fire in Nevada
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 7, 2:30 PM:. The Lassen County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) shared additional information from the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) in Nevada regarding how Angelo Atencio II and his girlfriend, Ashley Ward, were found. Deputies from the HCSO were notified that Atencio and Ward were...
krcrtv.com
Mt Shasta Ski Park prepares for their earliest opening day in years
MT SHASTA, Calif. — Workers are busy at The Mt. Shasta Ski Park as they prepare for opening day this Saturday, which will be one of the earliest openings in years, plus the introduction of a new lift. Marketing director Grace Hornbeak said it’s all hands on deck to...
krcrtv.com
Winter weather advisory this weekend for Southern Oregon, Northern California
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the early hours of Thursday. A winter weather advisory for most of Southern Oregon and Northern California is expected to last Thursday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. A winter storm warning will be in effect for south Siskiyou County,...
krcrtv.com
Wintu Tribe's search for human remains at California construction site ends
REDDING. Calif. — What was once a historical tribal village is now being turned into a public path and parking lot. The Wintu tribe has been dreading Friday, Dec. 9, as it concludes their search for human remains at the site, as well as cultural artifacts. After beginning their...
krcrtv.com
Wildlife officials plan to capture world-famous mountain lion 'P-22'
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the...
krcrtv.com
Masking up for Winter? Northstate health agencies concerned over surge in illnesses
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is encouraging residents statewide to brace for respiratory viruses over the winter period, such as COVID-19 and Influenza, which has seen a surge nationally. To shed light on the subject, the CDC held a teleconference on Monday, Dec. 5, with...
krcrtv.com
Offshore wind lease auction ends; over $331 million bid on North Coast leases
EUREKA, Calif. — Less than 48 hours after bidding opened for five leases to develop offshore wind farms off the California coast, five companies were announced as the winners. According to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, about $757 million in bids were submitted for the five leases. The...
krcrtv.com
Yurok tribe receives $7.9 million for youth mental health services
HOOPA, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced over $480.5 million in grants for youth mental health, including a $7.9 million grant for an outpatient clinic in Hoopa. Under the management of the Yurok Youth Center, the grant will fund enough slots for 300 patients in a community mental health clinic and a community wellness and youth prevention center with 1,450 slots for patients.
Comments / 0