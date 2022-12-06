ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

SC woman charged with exploitation of nursing home resident

By Bethany Fowler
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUns4_0jZEKMW900

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman was arrested and charged with the exploitation of a nursing home resident.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office arrested Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning, 56, of Spartanburg for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent value of $10,000 more.

During an investigation, officials learned that on or about April 7 Smith-Browning signed a vulnerable adult resident out of Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg in order to obtain power of attorney.

SC woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities

Then, as the victim’s power of attorney, Smith-Browning willfully made improper use of the victim’s funds and assets.

Magnolia Manor said Smith-Browning is not an employee.

Smith-Booking was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has since been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

