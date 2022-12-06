SC woman charged with exploitation of nursing home resident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman was arrested and charged with the exploitation of a nursing home resident.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office arrested Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning, 56, of Spartanburg for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent value of $10,000 more.

During an investigation, officials learned that on or about April 7 Smith-Browning signed a vulnerable adult resident out of Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg in order to obtain power of attorney.

Then, as the victim’s power of attorney, Smith-Browning willfully made improper use of the victim’s funds and assets.

Magnolia Manor said Smith-Browning is not an employee.

Smith-Booking was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has since been released.

