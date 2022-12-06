ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Netflix Orders Western Limited Series ‘American Primeval’ Starring Taylor Kitsch From Mark L. Smith, Peter Berg, Eric Newman

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’

“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

‘Harry & Meghan:’ Where to Watch the New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary is out now, with the six-part series exploring the couple’s often-fraught relationship with the Royal Family and how they’re navigating their new life in the U.S.
SFGate

Review: Del Toro takes his 'Pinocchio' to very dark places

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale. Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version — lighter and more kid-friendly than the 1883 Collodi tale — still sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human.
SFGate

Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’

Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
SFGate

Psychic Reading Online: 4 Best Psychics for Free Readings by Phone, Chat, or Video

(Ad) In times of uncertainty, it’s not uncommon to seek the help of an online psychic reading for clarity and guidance. Whether you have questions about your love life, career, or your future, the best online psychic readings can give you the insight you need to make the best possible decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy