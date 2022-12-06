Country artist Shania Twain coming to Omaha's CHI Health Center next year

Shania Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me tour on Tuesday which includes a stop in Omaha.

Twain is adding 19 new fall dates to her highly anticipated tour which is in support of her upcoming album Queen of Me. The new album will be released Feb. 3, 2023.

Twain performs at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Nov. 2, 2023. Additionally, she performs in Lincoln on May 19, 2023.

Tickets for the Omaha performance go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16 on this website .

See a full list of tour dates below.

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR LEG TWO - JUST ANNOUNCED

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES LEG ONE

4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^

4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16 London, UK The O2

9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

