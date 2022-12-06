Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Hilton Apologized For Being "Rude" During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
Michelle Yeoh Accepts Santa Barbara Film Fest’s Kirk Douglas Award: “You Can’t Let Fear Stop You”
“In the end, my hope is that maybe, hopefully, my work has uplifted or comforted or inspired others the way that Kirk Douglas’ did for me,” Michelle Yeoh, the veteran actress currently generating major best actress Oscar buzz for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said on Friday night during a moving speech accepting the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s 15th Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. Yeoh, a rare talent who has been equally beloved by audiences and critics throughout her career, was speaking at the the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in front of an audience that included some...
SFGate
Oscar Hopefuls Have Daddy Issues
Sometimes a flurry of films focus on the same subject; it might be coincidence or maybe the filmmakers are tapping into the collective unconscious. Either way, a lot of Oscar contenders this year deal with daddy issues. A key example is “Narcosis,” the Netherlands’ international-film submission. The movie, directed by...
SFGate
‘Cuties’ Helmer Maimouna Doucoure on Directing Modern Fable ‘Hawa’ with a Cast of Newcomers
Maimouna Doucouré, a French director of Senegalese origins who grew up in a social housing project in Paris and started her career with a screenwriting contest, isn’t one to buckle under any type of pressure or challenge. She certainly didn’t dwell on the misguided backlash to her film...
SFGate
'Seacrest Out!' Ryan Seacrest Unloads One of His Beverly Hills Estates for $51M
TV personality Ryan Seacrest has sold his gorgeous mansion in Beverly Hills, CA, for $51 million. While that surely is a large chunk of change, it's still $34 million less than the $85 million Seacrest sought in 2020. The seven-bedroom estate was relisted in February for $69,950,000. The price dropped...
SFGate
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
Comments / 0