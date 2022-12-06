Read full article on original website
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
‘Cuties’ Helmer Maimouna Doucoure on Directing Modern Fable ‘Hawa’ with a Cast of Newcomers
Maimouna Doucouré, a French director of Senegalese origins who grew up in a social housing project in Paris and started her career with a screenwriting contest, isn’t one to buckle under any type of pressure or challenge. She certainly didn’t dwell on the misguided backlash to her film...
Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’
“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
LeBron James and Billie Jean King lead tributes to American journalist Grant Wahl
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American.
‘Harry & Meghan:’ Where to Watch the New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary is out now, with the six-part series exploring the couple’s often-fraught relationship with the Royal Family and how they’re navigating their new life in the U.S.
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
Soccer-Brazil leave the World Cup after another debacle
DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil chalked up another disappointing World Cup performance as they exited the tournament in a stunning quarter-final defeat on penalties at the hands of Croatia.
