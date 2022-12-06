ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’

“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
‘Harry & Meghan:’ Where to Watch the New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary is out now, with the six-part series exploring the couple’s often-fraught relationship with the Royal Family and how they’re navigating their new life in the U.S.

