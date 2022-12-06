ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
CLARK COUNTY, WA
5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Officers respond to bank robbery at United Bank in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — At 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday, officers responded to a report of an individual entering a bank and demanding money. According to authorities the suspect entered the United Bank at 884 Orleans Road and passed a note to an employee demanding money.
NC 18-year-old wins $1M lottery while heading to 2nd job

GASTON COUNTY. N.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old is going to have an amazing Christmas after he won $1 million in the North Carolina lottery. Dalton Radford, 18, said he was going to a second job when he stopped for an energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets. He was...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Staff at SC Department of Corrections to receive bonus

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday that employees will get a $750 bonus. According to officials with the department, this will be the fourth bonus employees have received in 2022 for their 'hard work and dedication.'. The extra cash will go toward those...
Patriots Point hosts memorial service to honor fallen SC Pearl Harbor victims

On Wednesday at Patriots Point, veterans paid their respect to the 25 known South Carolinians who died during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. “Today, we recall the events of December 7th, 1941. But more importantly, we remember the thousands of soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, and coastguard who died in that terrible ambush and in the years to follow," Harold J. "Hal" Rusech, past Commander in Chief for Veterans of Foreign Wars, said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New bill seeks to make SC school meals free for all students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Students in South Carolina could soon see free breakfast and lunch if a proposed bill is approved in the upcoming legislative session. As of July 1, schools were back to the pre-pandemic systems of families applying to see if they qualify for free meals at school based on income.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
USDA awards $37M to rural businesses and entrepreneurs in South Carolina

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Department is investing nearly a billion dollars in 47 states to expand market opportunities for rural businesses and entrepreneurs, and the state of South Carolina is receiving $37 million. “We are excited to announce that South Carolina received over $37...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup

(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
FLORIDA STATE

