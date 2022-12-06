Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
abcnews4.com
5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
abcnews4.com
Officers respond to bank robbery at United Bank in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — At 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday, officers responded to a report of an individual entering a bank and demanding money. According to authorities the suspect entered the United Bank at 884 Orleans Road and passed a note to an employee demanding money.
abcnews4.com
Energy company says all equipment damaged in NC substation shootings now fixed
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (TND) — Duke Energy on Wednesday said it has repaired all equipment damaged in recent shootings at two North Carolina power substations and expects power to be fully restored by the evening. As of late Wednesday morning, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power, according to...
abcnews4.com
NC 18-year-old wins $1M lottery while heading to 2nd job
GASTON COUNTY. N.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old is going to have an amazing Christmas after he won $1 million in the North Carolina lottery. Dalton Radford, 18, said he was going to a second job when he stopped for an energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets. He was...
abcnews4.com
Pregnancy loss families say they're caught in the middle of abortion debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the debate surrounding reproductive rights, advocates say there is a group being overlooked by many lawmakers and voters: those who have experienced stillbirth. To some the topic feels taboo, but many women are hoping to change that. Brittany Gibbons said she has a...
abcnews4.com
Staff at SC Department of Corrections to receive bonus
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday that employees will get a $750 bonus. According to officials with the department, this will be the fourth bonus employees have received in 2022 for their 'hard work and dedication.'. The extra cash will go toward those...
abcnews4.com
How NC electrical grid attack impacts Lowcountry & what solutions officials are providing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The lights are still off for some people in a North Carolina County after an attack on a power grid, and many are wondering how this could affect the safety of grids here in the Lowcountry. ABC News 4 talked with local energy companies and...
abcnews4.com
Patriots Point hosts memorial service to honor fallen SC Pearl Harbor victims
On Wednesday at Patriots Point, veterans paid their respect to the 25 known South Carolinians who died during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. “Today, we recall the events of December 7th, 1941. But more importantly, we remember the thousands of soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, and coastguard who died in that terrible ambush and in the years to follow," Harold J. "Hal" Rusech, past Commander in Chief for Veterans of Foreign Wars, said.
abcnews4.com
New bill seeks to make SC school meals free for all students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Students in South Carolina could soon see free breakfast and lunch if a proposed bill is approved in the upcoming legislative session. As of July 1, schools were back to the pre-pandemic systems of families applying to see if they qualify for free meals at school based on income.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina, United Kingdom announce intentions to bolster trade relations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met with United Kingdom officials on Wednesday to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) announcing the intent to increase future trade relations between the two entities. South Carolina is the third state to sign an MoU with the U.K. According...
abcnews4.com
USDA awards $37M to rural businesses and entrepreneurs in South Carolina
The Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Department is investing nearly a billion dollars in 47 states to expand market opportunities for rural businesses and entrepreneurs, and the state of South Carolina is receiving $37 million. “We are excited to announce that South Carolina received over $37...
abcnews4.com
DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup
(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
Comments / 0