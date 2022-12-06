Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing from Hollywood Seminole Reservation
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing from the Hollywood Seminole Reservation. Seminole Police believe Roberto Stanley Osceola Benard was in South Florida as recently as late October. Officers have conducted an exhaustive search, and they have...
WSVN-TV
Coral Springs Police officer disciplined after veering into Sunrise yard with children in it
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some children were forced to dodge danger when a Coral Springs Police cruiser veered into a front yard in Sunrise and just kept going. It was a very close call for those children and that officer. Now, his department is now taking action. The officer came...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows Miami Shores Police officers responding to false alarm at Barry University
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Shores Police officers responded to Barry University for what turned out to be a false alarm. The video shows officers interacting with students and staff following reports of an armed intruder on campus on the...
cw34.com
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
WSVN-TV
Armed student at William Dandy Middle School taken into custody; lockdown lifted
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was taken into police custody after they received a call about a student on campus armed with a gun. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon and placed the school on lockdown. According to...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Vylett Pierre was last seen leaving her residence at around 1 a.m., Sunday. She was in possession of a purple backpack, and commonly wears spandex shorts, T-shirts and camouflage Croc’s...
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation.
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Carjacking and Shootings
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 30 – December 6, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 71-year-old male...
Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed.
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
WSVN-TV
Viral video shows teacher at Pembroke Pines school moving praying student’s away with foot
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at a Pembroke Pines school ended up in trouble after she was seen in a video that went viral interrupting a Muslim prayer session. The clip, posted to TikTok earlier this week, showed the teacher disrupting a small group of Muslim students at Franklin Academy.
NBC Miami
Body Found at Miami Gardens Home After Crime Stoppers Tip: Police
A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a body at a Miami Gardens home Wednesday, authorities said. The discovery was made by detectives at a home in the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after the anonymous tip, Miami Gardens Police officials said. The unidentified male's body was found in...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate explosive threat at South Miami school; lockdown underway
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an explosive alert at a Miami-Dade charter school. On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of the Somerset Academy located at 5876 SW 68th Street. The Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department were on the scene. Officers...
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
Woman Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room, Boyfriend Reportedly Missing
Marelbi Ruiz Lara was found dead in a hotel room with the door blocked by a mattress. Her son says she was staying with a boyfriend who police haven't found. Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found barricaded in a hotel room she reportedly shared with her now-missing boyfriend.
WSVN-TV
16-year-old transported after being shot in Lauderhill, police search for gunman
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he was shot in a Lauderhill neighborhood, police said, and now officers are on the search for the person who pulled the trigger. Lauderhill Police responded to the scene of the shooting at an apartment complex...
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
