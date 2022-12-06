Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Cokesbury College presents holiday drop-in Dec. 10K. Lea Petit
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
thejournalonline.com
Robert Bosch LLC to invest $200 million in innovative green energy project
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved a fee in lieu agreement resulting in a $200 million capital investment, approved a paving list for a one-time grant for $6 million in C funds, and approved five funding requests. At the beginning of the meeting, a moment of silence was...
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Rezoning request for 142-unit subdivision tabled
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 8 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Tabled: Rezoning and annexation request for more than 14 acres at Milacron Drive and Greenpond Road. Council tabled an annexation and rezoning request for 14.02 acres at Milacron Drive and Greenpond Road. The applicant, Falcon...
WYFF4.com
Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
columbiabusinessreport.com
'Original pogo stick company' to open $8 million distribution center in Greenwood
Flybar Inc., a New Jersey-baded sporting toy company that is one of the largest manufacturers of pogo sticks, is investing $8 million to open new distribution operations in Greenwood County that will create 36 jobs. Founded in 1918 as the “original pogo stick company,” Flybar, Inc. manufactures an assortment of...
Greer city leaders consider urban trail system, hear community input
Greer city leaders are working to expand public green spaces and connect communities in the city, through a proposed urban trail system.
golaurens.com
City of Clinton adds two paid holidays but balks at a third day off at Christmas
Clinton City Council modified, on a 5-2 vote, the city staff’s recommendation regarding paid holidays in their monthly meeting on Monday night. The recommendation adds two holidays - Veterans Day and Juneteenth (a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States) - but also gives city employees three days off at Christmas.
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
WYFF4.com
Man admits stealing from national forests in Upstate, as well as storage facilities, USDA says
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man turned himself in to authorities in Abbeville County, South Carolina, after admitting to stealing from fee-tubes at national forests as well as break-ins at several storage facilities, according to the United States Forest Service. Authorities say on Nov. 14, a Forest Service law...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville unveils redistricting map, now asking for public feedback
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville City Council has been working on a map andplan for redistricting, which happens every 10 years following the census. Through this process, districts are redrawn in order to accommodate the city's growth. "Greenville has exploded in growth,” city councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said. "We need to...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn High School lockout ends
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
South Carolina school district employee accused of contributing to delinquency of minor
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Sunday, the School District of Oconee County was made aware of unusual behavior […]
gsabusiness.com
Piedmont business sentenced for operating illegal gambling organization
Bubba Technology Group LLC, a gaming business operating throughout South Carolina from Piedmont, was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization following an extensive joint investigation between Homeland Security Investigations and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. As part of the felony sentence, the...
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
gsabusiness.com
Medical providers, physicians break ground on Greenville surgery center
Bon Secours, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians found a small break in the weather to break ground this week on the Millennium Surgery Center. The new facility will offer orthopaedic, spine and ENT procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Historically, 100% of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital, according to a news release from Bon Secours.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
FOX Carolina
Greenville homeless advocates push for homeless court program, similar to Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Homeless advocates in Greenville are working to bridge the gaps in opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. Life on the streets can be a revolving door. Sometimes a cycle in and out of the courtroom. “A misdemeanor or criminal background on your record can be an...
Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson passes away
A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.
Man accused of stealing money from fee tubes at National Forest recreation areas
The United States Forest Service said they have arrested a person who is accused of breaking into fee tubes at recreational areas and taking money.
