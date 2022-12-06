Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News4Jax.com
1 shot at gas station in Starke, police say
STARKE, Fla. – A person was shot late Thursday night at a Mobil/Circle K gas station on West Brownlee Street just off US 301 near State Road 16 in Starke, police said. According to Detective Hunter Redding of the Starke Police Department, the person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
valdostatoday.com
Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy
VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
wfxl.com
Shoplifting arrest leads to a Valdosta police officer being struck in the face
A Valdosta man has been arrested for assaulting an officer after being confronted about shoplifting. On Tuesday, December 6, just before 3:15 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the Best Buy, located on 1705 Norman Drive, in regards to a shoplifting incident. According to VPD, when officers arrived on the...
WCJB
Starke Police Department investigating shooting at gas station in Starke
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an active crime scene with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke. This is taking place at 312 W Brownlee St. at a Circle K in Starke. The Starke Police Department says this is in relation to a shooting and to avoid...
ecbpublishing.com
Wanted for questioning
Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
WALB 10
Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
WCJB
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
FHP issues motorist advisory for smoke near Interstate 10 in Suwannee County
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a motorist advisory for Suwannee County early Friday.
mycbs4.com
Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County
Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies provide gifts for children in need
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some children in Columbia County are receiving Christmas gifts thanks to employees of the sheriff’s office. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employees started a new tradition this year called “Deputy Claus for a Cause.” Workers started saving money in January to have funds to buy gifts for children this holiday season.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Valdosta (Valdosta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Valdosta on Tuesday night. Two poll workers were struck at the intersection of Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive while being driven to deliver a memory card containing ballot images and voting data, according to a representative of the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
WCJB
Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
WCJB
Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
wfxl.com
MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile
The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
Comments / 0