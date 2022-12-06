ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, FL

News4Jax.com

1 shot at gas station in Starke, police say

STARKE, Fla. – A person was shot late Thursday night at a Mobil/Circle K gas station on West Brownlee Street just off US 301 near State Road 16 in Starke, police said. According to Detective Hunter Redding of the Starke Police Department, the person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
STARKE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy

VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Wanted for questioning

Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
MONTICELLO, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
riverbendnews.org

Tragic Live Oak collision results in death

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
wfxl.com

MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile

The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
HOMERVILLE, GA

