Ryan Reynolds Sarcastically Admits 'Inexcusable' Instagram Mistake After Blake Lively Calls Him Out
Ryan Reynolds left out a major part of his wife Blake Lively's outfit in a recent Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor Gray Man star shared a picture of himself and a pregnant Lively meeting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Instagram. In the pic, Lively is wearing holiday pajamas and a pink robe. Reynolds, on the other hand, is dressed casually in a gray sweatshirt and a blue beanie hat. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed of since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria," he captioned the picture alongside a Christmas tree emoji. But Lively made sure to comment that her accessory was missing. "My. Shoes," she wrote in the comment section with an eye-roll emoji.
Nia Long's New Movie Drops Trailer in Wake of Ima Udoka Breakup
Netflix has dropped the first trailer for it's upcoming comedy You People, and it's hard not to laugh. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." The trailer comes amid Long's recent breakup with the former head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka, after he was caught in an affair with a staffer. He was suspended for a year as a result. The woman he had an affair with was responsible for booking the team's travel, and helped coordinate Long's visits to the city, and even helped with her move from Los Angeles. Long has since moved back out west and confirmed she and Udoka are no longer together, and instead are focusing on co-parenting their 11-year-old son.
Marvin Gaye's Second Wife Janis Hunter Has Died
Janis Hunter, the second wife of Motown icon Marvin Gaye, died Dec. 3 at her Rhode Island home. She was 66 years old. In addition to her sister, Shawnn Monteiro, and brother, Mark Gaillard, she is survived by her children, Nona and Frankie, and grandson, Nolan Pentz. Nona Gaye released a statement, saying, via DiscoverMusic, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my mother, Janis Gaye. She was the most influential woman in my life and many others. I believe once you met my mother, Jan, she wasn't a woman you could ever forget. Every word from her mouth was from her soul. She never said anything she didn't mean. I know her drive and influence from the time she was 17 until the day she died was all about her family and family that extended beyond blood – brothers, sisters in every part of this beautiful and painful planet. Every day she was here, it was about the love she felt for her husband, children, grandson, and the friends she met all over the world.
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Had Perfect Reaction to 'Owning Your Truth' Advice on Friday's Episode
As Good Morning America viewers continue to obsess over T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's cheating scandal, one of their last segments together is resurfacing on social media. The two interviewed preacher and author Nona Jones together for a "Faith Friday" story where they discussed the importance of "owning your truth." In the clip, Holmes even emphasized how much that concept meant to him and Robach in particular.
'Teen Mom': Why Briana DeJesus Dumped Her Latest Boyfriend
Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus is opening up about how her relationship with Bobby Scott came to an end. As Ashley's Reality Roundup noted, DeJesus broke up with Scott on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. She later took to Twitter to explain why she chose to break up with him.
Carrie Underwood's People Choice Awards Look Was Unexpected
Since winning American Idol back in 2005, Carrie Underwood has not only risen to become a country music superstar, but also a fashion icon. The Denim & Rhinestones singer is known for the jaw-dropping flowing gowns she wears to major events that always cause a stir, but as Underwood headed out to the 48th Annual People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, she switched things up a bit.
Al Roker Health Update: 'Today' Show Gives the Latest on Beloved Weatherman
Today Show anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones offered a brief update on Al Roker's health during the third hour of the show on Wednesday. The beloved meteorologist, 68, continues to recover from a series of health problems that have caused him to miss several weeks of the NBC morning show. He was also absent from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Netflix's 'Wednesday' Getting Backlash After Jenna Ortega Revealed She Had COVID While Filming
Wednesday is Netflix's newest big hit, with Jenna Ortega earning a breakout role as Wednesday Addams. One of the most buzzed-about scenes features her dancing to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in the fourth episode. Viewers loved the scene, although some are starting to turn against the show after Ortega revealed she had COVID-19 while filming.
Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Reportedly Dead at 62
Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner has died, according to TMZ. He was 62 years old. TMZ was told by a law enforcement source that they received a 911 call on Thursday morning from a person who said Ronnie was outside their home and having a hard time breathing. Ronnie then stopped breathing, and paramedics rushed to the San Fernando Valley address where bystanders were attempting CPR. Ronnie was pronounced dead on the scene.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Reportedly Under 'GMA' Review
ABC is taking a closer look at Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair. Just days after it was confirmed that the pair were taken off air of Good Morning America's third hour, the network is reportedly leading a review into the co-hosts' romantic relationship, which has been at the center of conversation for more than a week.
Al Roker Mourns Death of Former 'Today' Show Stage Manager Mark Traub
Al Roker has not been having the greatest few months. The longtime TODAY Show standout has had a series of hospitalizations amid doctors discovering blood clots on his lungs. He has been off from for several weeks, returning on Noc. 24 just in time to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. His beloved co-stars have been wishing him a speedy recovery. The NBC daytime show shared a tribute to Roker on Instagram after he was rushed back to the hospital after his brief return. He was even included in their holiday special video despite being unable to film in studio. Now, he's dealing with losing a close friend and former colleague.
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Shania Twain Updates Iconic 'That Don't Impress Me Much' Outfit for People's Choice Awards
Shania Twain went back in time for some pitch-perfect nostalgia. The 57-year-old megastar walked the red carpet at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in an outfit that resembled the iconic leopard-print two-piece she wore in the music video for her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." As Twain posed for pictures, she wore a leopard-themed body-con dress with sheer fabric, which covered her stomach, arms, and hands. The gown also featured a hood similar to that worn in her iconic music video. The Canadian-born star also updated the original leopard-printed bottoms with a velvet skirt and complemented the outfit with bold bubblegum-pink hair. She explained to Elle earlier this year what the leopard-print look meant to her. "Some people say 'white is my neutral' or 'black is my neutral.' For me, leopard print is my neutral," she told the outlet. "When I first started shooting music videos at the very beginning of my career, I would gravitate to all the leopard print options on the rack during the styling process. I just felt like it was the no-fail neutral that I could wear with anything."
Chris Kattan Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Chris Kattan is recovering after he underwent emergency surgery. After recently coming down with Streptococcus Pneumoniae, an extreme case of pneumonia, the Saturday Night Live alum was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, where it was determined he would need to undergo emergency surgery. News of Kattan's hospitalization and surgery...
Gayle King Weighs in on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Situation
Gayle King is weighing in on the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes romance scandal. The CBS Mornings anchor offered her thoughts on the Good Morning America co-hosts being pulled off the air this week after their romantic relationship came to light during her appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Speaks out Amid Concerns for Her Social Media Behavior
Sam Asghari is responding to concerns about Britney Spears' recent social media posts and absence from public appearances. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in several postings on his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman." The posts appeared following a second deactivation of Britney's Instagram account on Dec. 6, followed by a reactivation on Dec. 8. Additionally, Asghari explained why he hadn't shared very many photos of Britney recently, writing, "I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do." Asghari explained that she doesn't attend many red carpets he appears on because she does not enjoy public appearances after a lifetime of being in the spotlight. "For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They're [hectic] and full of stress," he wrote. "Specially since she's been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to."
'Alaskan Bush People': Bear and Raiven Brown Split Again
Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown have reportedly split once again. Ashley's Reality Roundup reports that Raiven, currently expecting the pair's second child, revealed the breakup news on social media. It's far from the first time that they have gone their separate ways, with Raiven saying that there will be "no drama" between them this time.
