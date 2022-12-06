Read full article on original website
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
Louisiana man arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile charges
A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
stmarynow.com
Hit-and-run victim rides again; 3rd teen arrested in church burglaries
A Patterson man was arrested Wednesday on a hit and run charge, accused of driving away after hitting a woman’s bicycle as she rode on Main Street. But the victim wasn’t injured, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said, and she has a new bike. Berwick police have also arrested...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux man arrested on multiple felony charges from traffic stop
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. George Joli Ward Sr., 33, of Thibodaux, was arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation. On December 8, 2022, shortly...
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.
UPDATE: Another young teen arrested in Berwick vandalism
Three teenagers have now been accused of breaking into a church twice, and of destroying Christmas decorations at a local park.
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
Man found guilty, possessed over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in Rayne
A man was found guilty after he was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in the city of Rayne, according to a press release from District Attorney Donald Landry.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show
An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
theadvocate.com
Two suspects wanted by police after home Iberia Parish invasion that left one dead
Authorities in Iberia Parish say the search continues for two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion Tuesday night. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies responded to a phone call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Through our investigations, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two,...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City, Franklin police make domestic abuse arrests
Morgan City and Franklin police made arrests Tuesday on domestic abuse charges, while Assumption deputies found a man wanted in New Orleans during a Bayou L’Ourse-area traffic stop. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls for service over...
myarklamiss.com
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting that left 1 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8. According to LSP, the shooting occurred I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the...
brproud.com
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
IPSO: Loreauville burglary suspect wore uniquely colorful tennis shoes
suspect sporting bright multicolor shoes
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 7
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:29 a.m. Garber and Apple streets; Disturbance. 7:05 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Medical. 7:12 a.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Hit and run.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder, along with others
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection with a December 4th shooting investigation, handled by the Houma Police Department, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Damian Michael Fitch, 29, of Houma, was arrested for outstanding warrants for Second Degree Murder, along with three additional occupants of the vehicle, who were arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation.
