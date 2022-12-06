ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Thibodaux man arrested on multiple felony charges from traffic stop

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. George Joli Ward Sr., 33, of Thibodaux, was arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation. On December 8, 2022, shortly...
THIBODAUX, LA
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
GONZALES, LA
Morgan City, Franklin police make domestic abuse arrests

Morgan City and Franklin police made arrests Tuesday on domestic abuse charges, while Assumption deputies found a man wanted in New Orleans during a Bayou L’Ourse-area traffic stop. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls for service over...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
SPRING, TX
LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting that left 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8. According to LSP, the shooting occurred I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:29 a.m. Garber and Apple streets; Disturbance. 7:05 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Medical. 7:12 a.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Hit and run.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder, along with others

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection with a December 4th shooting investigation, handled by the Houma Police Department, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Damian Michael Fitch, 29, of Houma, was arrested for outstanding warrants for Second Degree Murder, along with three additional occupants of the vehicle, who were arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation.
HOUMA, LA

