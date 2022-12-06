ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

Morgan City, Franklin police make domestic abuse arrests

Morgan City and Franklin police made arrests Tuesday on domestic abuse charges, while Assumption deputies found a man wanted in New Orleans during a Bayou L’Ourse-area traffic stop. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls for service over...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux man arrested on multiple felony charges from traffic stop

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. George Joli Ward Sr., 33, of Thibodaux, was arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation. On December 8, 2022, shortly...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Gibson man arrested Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Gary Diggs, 58, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation. On...
GIBSON, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Last meeting for five in advance of big School Board turnover

CENTERVILLE -- New roofs and athletic fields shared the St. Mary Parish School Board agenda Thursday with goodbyes from five departing members. The roofs will be atop schools from Patterson to Amelia. The athletic fields are in Morgan City, where plans are being developed to refurbish the high school's football field, and in.
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD Update: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma

On December 6th 2022 at approximately 11:00am Jarvis Robinson turned himself into the Houma Police Department without incident. On December 3rd, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple...
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

LSP: Person hit, killed while walking in road in Clinton

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish. The accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just after 8:30 p.m. on LA 63, north of LA 37 in Clinton. Authorities say 44-year-old Carly...
CLINTON, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder, along with others

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection with a December 4th shooting investigation, handled by the Houma Police Department, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Damian Michael Fitch, 29, of Houma, was arrested for outstanding warrants for Second Degree Murder, along with three additional occupants of the vehicle, who were arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation.
HOUMA, LA

