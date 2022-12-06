Read full article on original website
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
stmarynow.com
Hit-and-run victim rides again; 3rd teen arrested in church burglaries
A Patterson man was arrested Wednesday on a hit and run charge, accused of driving away after hitting a woman’s bicycle as she rode on Main Street. But the victim wasn’t injured, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said, and she has a new bike. Berwick police have also arrested...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City, Franklin police make domestic abuse arrests
Morgan City and Franklin police made arrests Tuesday on domestic abuse charges, while Assumption deputies found a man wanted in New Orleans during a Bayou L’Ourse-area traffic stop. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls for service over...
UPDATE: Another young teen arrested in Berwick vandalism
Three teenagers have now been accused of breaking into a church twice, and of destroying Christmas decorations at a local park.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux man arrested on multiple felony charges from traffic stop
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. George Joli Ward Sr., 33, of Thibodaux, was arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation. On December 8, 2022, shortly...
theadvocate.com
Two suspects wanted by police after home Iberia Parish invasion that left one dead
Authorities in Iberia Parish say the search continues for two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion Tuesday night. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies responded to a phone call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Through our investigations, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two,...
houmatimes.com
Gibson man arrested Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Gary Diggs, 58, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation. On...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show
An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
brproud.com
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
Man found dead on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge has been identified; investigation underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead Thursday, Dec. 8, on Victoria Drive as Jeremy J. Gnagie, 35. His manner and cause of death are still pending, but a spokesman with the coroner’s office could confirm it was not a hit-and-run.
CRITICAL MASS: BRPD detectives speak out about the department, crime and how to turn the tide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As seasoned police officers head into retirement, there are often fewer men and women applying to take their place. Such is the case in the Baton Rouge Police Department, where homicide detectives carry increased caseloads and increased pressure to solve murders across the city. So...
stmarynow.com
Last meeting for five in advance of big School Board turnover
CENTERVILLE -- New roofs and athletic fields shared the St. Mary Parish School Board agenda Thursday with goodbyes from five departing members. The roofs will be atop schools from Patterson to Amelia. The athletic fields are in Morgan City, where plans are being developed to refurbish the high school's football field, and in.
houmatimes.com
HPD Update: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma
On December 6th 2022 at approximately 11:00am Jarvis Robinson turned himself into the Houma Police Department without incident. On December 3rd, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple...
LSP: Person hit, killed while walking in road in Clinton
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish. The accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just after 8:30 p.m. on LA 63, north of LA 37 in Clinton. Authorities say 44-year-old Carly...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder, along with others
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection with a December 4th shooting investigation, handled by the Houma Police Department, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Damian Michael Fitch, 29, of Houma, was arrested for outstanding warrants for Second Degree Murder, along with three additional occupants of the vehicle, who were arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation.
Man found guilty, possessed over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in Rayne
A man was found guilty after he was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in the city of Rayne, according to a press release from District Attorney Donald Landry.
