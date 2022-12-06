Berry Law, Creighton Athletics partner to honor veterans at home games
The spotlight on the court is normally reserved for the players and coach but during every home Creighton game, fans get a chance to honor a local veteran for their service to our country.
It's a partnership between Berry Law and Creighton Athletics that puts the spotlight on Mission: Service.
3 News Now's Zach Williamson has more on Mission: Service presented by Berry Law.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .
Comments / 0