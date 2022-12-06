ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berry Law, Creighton Athletics partner to honor veterans at home games

By Zach Williamson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
The spotlight on the court is normally reserved for the players and coach but during every home Creighton game, fans get a chance to honor a local veteran for their service to our country.

It's a partnership between Berry Law and Creighton Athletics that puts the spotlight on Mission: Service.

3 News Now's Zach Williamson has more on Mission: Service presented by Berry Law.

